Mumbai Crime News: Sessions Court Rejects Bail Plea In ₹1.16 Crore Cyber Fraud Case

Mumbai: The sessions court has refused to grant bail to 21-year-old man from Chembur, arrested for his alleged involvement in a cyber-crime by receiving part of the fraud amount.

Observation Made By The Court

While rejecting the bail plea of Akash Fulwariya, the court noted, “After permitting the use of a bank account for criminal activities, one cannot escape from the criminal liability.” Sessions judge AV Gujarathi further observed, “A feeling would gain ground in citizens that persons, like the applicant, can commit the most outrageous acts and yet would be dealt softly by courts... that indeed would be distressing.” “Cyber-crimes are rising day by day. Innocent people are losing their hard earned money due to cyber frauds. Everybody must be aware that he or she should not permit the other person to misuse his or her bank account for criminal activities,” the court said.

Fulwariya was arrested in connection with the complaint lodged by Rahulkumar Naik with cyber police station, South Region. Naik alleged that a woman named Sandhya Agrawal contacted him on Facebook and WhatsApp between March 31 and July 3 this year. He claimed that she lured him with the scheme of high returns and induced him to invest nearly Rs1.16 crore. He later realised he had been cheated. The investigation revealed that Rs1.05 lakh was received by Fulwariya in his account.

He, however, claimed he had no knowledge about the transaction and has no link with the alleged fraud. Prosecutor Ramesh Siroya objected to the plea. The court noted that “admittedly, the amount was received by the applicant/ accused in his bank account”. The court said, “It is crystal clear that the present accused has facilitated commission of the crime. It is clear that he was aware of the malafide intentions of the absconding accused. Strong prima-facie case is made out against him.”

