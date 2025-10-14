 Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai | Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPassenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai | Details Here

Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai | Details Here

The first incident occurred on the Koyna Express near Ambernath Railway sattion, while the Sainagar Shirdi Express was attacked near Vangani.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
Stone pelting reported on Kalyan-Karjat route (Image for representation) |

Mumbai: Raising serious safety concerns for commuters, miscreants—reportedly minors—pelted stones at two express trains on the Kalyan–Karjat route on Monday. The first incident occurred on the Koyna Express near Ambernath railway station, while the Sainagar Shirdi Express was attacked near Vangani.

According to a report by The Times of India, railway officials said that when the Mumbai-bound Sainagar Shirdi Express reached near Ambernath station, miscreants threw stones at the S1 coach, shattering the window glass. When the train arrived at Dadar station, the Badlapur RPF was informed, and a case has been registered.

Read Also
Mumbai: Rising Stone-Pelting Incidents On Suburban Railway Network Spark Major Safety Concern
article-image

The Koyna Express, travelling towards CSMT, was also targeted near Vangani at around 10.30 am. A passenger sustained an eye injury after being hit by a stone and was immediately given first aid at the next station, the report stated.

Stone-Pelting Incidents on Mumbai Route Raise Safety Concerns

FPJ Shorts
TN MRB Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 39 Positions Starts; Check Selection Process Here
TN MRB Dental Hygienist Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 39 Positions Starts; Check Selection Process Here
RBI May Cut Rates By 25 bps In December, Inflation Hits Multi-Year Low As Food Prices Fall
RBI May Cut Rates By 25 bps In December, Inflation Hits Multi-Year Low As Food Prices Fall
'Designate Mumbai's Powai Lake As Ramsar Site,' Environmentalists & Citizen Groups Urge PM Modi
'Designate Mumbai's Powai Lake As Ramsar Site,' Environmentalists & Citizen Groups Urge PM Modi
Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course For Teacher Posts
Jharkhand HC Stays Single-Judge Order Directing JSSC To Consider Candidates With 2-Year B.Ed Course For Teacher Posts

Stone-pelting incidents have seen a sharp rise across Mumbai’s suburban railway network, sparking serious safety concerns among daily commuters. Despite multiple safety measures by Indian Railways, including the installation of iron grills on windows, the menace continues unabated.

Read Also
Nashik Video: Tribals Pelt Stones At Kalwan Police Station Over Youth's Alleged Kidnapping;...
article-image

Just last month, three women sustained injuries in separate stone-pelting incidents on the Harbour Line.

On September 26, 28-year-old Shivani suffered a head injury when a stone hit her on a CSMT–Goregaon slow local near Reay Road station. Earlier, on September 18, 39-year-old Anuradha Sav sustained an eye injury near Wadala, while on September 15, a 21-year-old woman was struck in the face between Cotton Green and Reay Road stations.

Nearly 30 Cases Reported Every Year

Officials from Central Railway said nearly 30 stone-pelting cases are reported every year across the Mumbai division. The number of such cases is comparatively lower on Western Railway’s Mumbai Central division.

On the Western Railway, incidents are often reported from Mahim, Bandra, Kandivali, and areas beyond Virar. On the Harbour Line, cases have been registered between Dockyard Road and Mankhurd, while on the main line, areas such as Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva, and those beyond Kalyan have witnessed frequent stone-pelting attacks.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Designate Mumbai's Powai Lake As Ramsar Site,' Environmentalists & Citizen Groups Urge PM Modi

'Designate Mumbai's Powai Lake As Ramsar Site,' Environmentalists & Citizen Groups Urge PM Modi

Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai...

Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai...

Maharashtra Ranks 4th In Civic Behaviour, Kerala Tops National Index: Survey

Maharashtra Ranks 4th In Civic Behaviour, Kerala Tops National Index: Survey

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Raj Thackeray Unite Ahead Of Meeting Maharashtra Election Chief To...

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Raj Thackeray Unite Ahead Of Meeting Maharashtra Election Chief To...

Maharashtra BJP MLA Files Complaint Alleging Sextortion By Woman; Probe Reveals Accused Is A...

Maharashtra BJP MLA Files Complaint Alleging Sextortion By Woman; Probe Reveals Accused Is A...