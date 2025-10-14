Passenger Injures Eye As Stones Pelted On Koyna Express, Sainagar Shirdi Express Trains Near Mumbai | Details Here

Stone pelting reported on Kalyan-Karjat route (Image for representation) |

Mumbai: Raising serious safety concerns for commuters, miscreants—reportedly minors—pelted stones at two express trains on the Kalyan–Karjat route on Monday. The first incident occurred on the Koyna Express near Ambernath railway station, while the Sainagar Shirdi Express was attacked near Vangani.

According to a report by The Times of India, railway officials said that when the Mumbai-bound Sainagar Shirdi Express reached near Ambernath station, miscreants threw stones at the S1 coach, shattering the window glass. When the train arrived at Dadar station, the Badlapur RPF was informed, and a case has been registered.

The Koyna Express, travelling towards CSMT, was also targeted near Vangani at around 10.30 am. A passenger sustained an eye injury after being hit by a stone and was immediately given first aid at the next station, the report stated.

Stone-Pelting Incidents on Mumbai Route Raise Safety Concerns

Stone-pelting incidents have seen a sharp rise across Mumbai’s suburban railway network, sparking serious safety concerns among daily commuters. Despite multiple safety measures by Indian Railways, including the installation of iron grills on windows, the menace continues unabated.



Just last month, three women sustained injuries in separate stone-pelting incidents on the Harbour Line.

On September 26, 28-year-old Shivani suffered a head injury when a stone hit her on a CSMT–Goregaon slow local near Reay Road station. Earlier, on September 18, 39-year-old Anuradha Sav sustained an eye injury near Wadala, while on September 15, a 21-year-old woman was struck in the face between Cotton Green and Reay Road stations.

Nearly 30 Cases Reported Every Year

Officials from Central Railway said nearly 30 stone-pelting cases are reported every year across the Mumbai division. The number of such cases is comparatively lower on Western Railway’s Mumbai Central division.

On the Western Railway, incidents are often reported from Mahim, Bandra, Kandivali, and areas beyond Virar. On the Harbour Line, cases have been registered between Dockyard Road and Mankhurd, while on the main line, areas such as Kalwa, Mumbra, Diva, and those beyond Kalyan have witnessed frequent stone-pelting attacks.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/