Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & His Deputies Perform Bhoomipujan For Ramabai Ambedkar & Kamraj Nagar Redevelopment

Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar performed ground-breaking ceremony (bhoomipujan) of the redevelopment of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar East on Tuesday afternoon.

About The Event

The event held at 2.30 pm at the plot in Kamraj Nagar near the eastern express highway. The project will be executed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the planning authority is Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

The work will commence nearly two years after the state government appointed MMRDA to redevelop the slum settlements and later SRA entered into the joint venture. It is one of its kind cluster development project in Mumbai.

The MMRDA floated a tender for the first phase of the project in May, and subsequently appointed BG Shirke as the contractor to execute the project at a cost of Rs 1,299 crore. The project includes 17,000 slum dwellers on the 32 hectares plot.

CM Fadnavis said that the keys for the first phase of the new flats will be handover within two years. While DCM Eknath Shinde and head of the MMRDA said that the project has taken off after more than 15 years. The idea of cluster development of the area was first floated by the then Congress government under the leadership of former CM Prithviraj Chavan.

It is under the leadership of CM Fadnavis all the hurdles for the mega projects have been cleared. It was in November 2024, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Eknath Shinde who was the CM then had handed over cheque of around Rs 150 crore to the Kamraj Nagar residents as the advance rent towards the redevelopment project. Now, ahead of the BMC elections, expected to be held in January 2026, the ground breaking ceremony has been performed.

