 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & His Deputies Perform Bhoomipujan For Ramabai Ambedkar & Kamraj Nagar Redevelopment
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & His Deputies Perform Bhoomipujan For Ramabai Ambedkar & Kamraj Nagar Redevelopment

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & His Deputies Perform Bhoomipujan For Ramabai Ambedkar & Kamraj Nagar Redevelopment

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, performed the bhoomipujan for the redevelopment of Ghatkopar’s Ramabai Ambedkar and Kamraj Nagar. The Rs 1,299 crore MMRDA-SRA project will house 17,000 slum dwellers, marking a major cluster development initiative after 15 years.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & His Deputies Perform Bhoomipujan For Ramabai Ambedkar & Kamraj Nagar Redevelopment |

Mumbai: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar performed ground-breaking ceremony (bhoomipujan) of the redevelopment of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar East on Tuesday afternoon.

About The Event

The event held at 2.30 pm at the plot in Kamraj Nagar near the eastern express highway. The project will be executed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the planning authority is Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA).

The work will commence nearly two years after the state government appointed MMRDA to redevelop the slum settlements and later SRA entered into the joint venture. It is one of its kind cluster development project in Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
MHADA To Sell ₹7.5 Crore Luxury Flats In South Mumbai On First-Come, First-Served Basis Before Diwali
MHADA To Sell ₹7.5 Crore Luxury Flats In South Mumbai On First-Come, First-Served Basis Before Diwali
'Cake Na Lagaiyo': Irfan Pathan Playfully Roasts Gautam Gambhir With Throwback Clip On His 44th Birthday; Video
'Cake Na Lagaiyo': Irfan Pathan Playfully Roasts Gautam Gambhir With Throwback Clip On His 44th Birthday; Video
Yogi Govt Brings Festive Cheer With Diwali Bonus For 14.82 Lakh Employees
Yogi Govt Brings Festive Cheer With Diwali Bonus For 14.82 Lakh Employees
Delhi: Over A Dozen Projects Underway As DU Undertakes ₹1,912 Crore Campus Modernisation
Delhi: Over A Dozen Projects Underway As DU Undertakes ₹1,912 Crore Campus Modernisation
Read Also
TISS Students Deny Allegations After Administration Files Complaint Over 'Unauthorised Gathering' On...
article-image

The MMRDA floated a tender for the first phase of the project in May, and subsequently appointed BG Shirke as the contractor to execute the project at a cost of Rs 1,299 crore. The project includes 17,000 slum dwellers on the 32 hectares plot.

CM Fadnavis said that the keys for the first phase of the new flats will be handover within two years. While DCM Eknath Shinde and head of the MMRDA said that the project has taken off after more than 15 years. The idea of cluster development of the area was first floated by the then Congress government under the leadership of former CM Prithviraj Chavan.

Read Also
Palghar News: Frustrated Over Highway Traffic Chaos, Vasai Residents To Send Letter To PM Modi...
article-image

It is under the leadership of CM Fadnavis all the hurdles for the mega projects have been cleared. It was in November 2024, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Eknath Shinde who was the CM then had handed over cheque of around Rs 150 crore to the Kamraj Nagar residents as the advance rent towards the redevelopment project. Now, ahead of the BMC elections, expected to be held in January 2026, the ground breaking ceremony has been performed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MHADA To Sell ₹7.5 Crore Luxury Flats In South Mumbai On First-Come, First-Served Basis Before...

MHADA To Sell ₹7.5 Crore Luxury Flats In South Mumbai On First-Come, First-Served Basis Before...

Maharashtra News: Wada Farmers Stage Protest Over Compensation For Land Affected By High-Voltage...

Maharashtra News: Wada Farmers Stage Protest Over Compensation For Land Affected By High-Voltage...

Mumbai Crime: Forged Aadhaar And Misuse Of Handicapped Quota Exposed On Awadh Express, 2 Held By...

Mumbai Crime: Forged Aadhaar And Misuse Of Handicapped Quota Exposed On Awadh Express, 2 Held By...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Issues Notice To NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap Over Controversial 'Buy...

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Issues Notice To NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap Over Controversial 'Buy...

Mumbai News: RPF Cracks Down On Fake ‘Tantrik’ Posters Across Suburban Railway Network, Seizes...

Mumbai News: RPF Cracks Down On Fake ‘Tantrik’ Posters Across Suburban Railway Network, Seizes...