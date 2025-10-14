Palghar News: Frustrated Over Highway Traffic Chaos, Vasai Residents To Send Letter To PM Modi Seeking 'Permission For Suicide'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha |

Palghar: Frustrated by relentless traffic jams on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway, residents living along the stretch in Vasai have announced an unusual protest — sending a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking “permission for suicide” to highlight their daily suffering.

Locals claim that the highway, which passes through areas such as Sasunavghar, Maljipada, Sasupada, Bobat Pada, and Patharpada, has become nearly impassable. Potholes, haphazard traffic management, and a growing number of vehicles have turned even short commutes into hours-long ordeals.

“Sometimes we can’t even step out of our homes because vehicles are backed up for kilometers,” said one resident. “Children are missing school, and parents are scared to send them out.”

Despite repeated complaints to authorities, no lasting solution has been found. As a result, members of the Bhumiputra Foundation have decided to send a collective memorandum by post to the Prime Minister on Thursday, October 16, from the Sasunavghar Post Office.

The protest call, announced by Foundation president Sushant Patil, has already gone viral on social media, sparking intense discussion and public outrage.

Residents’ Demands:

Action against the negligence of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which they say has disrupted daily life.

Disciplinary measures against responsible officials.

Immediate road repairs, improved traffic management, and the creation of alternative routes.

Locals say this is not just a protest, but a desperate cry for help after years of official indifference to one of the region’s worst traffic crises.

