 Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 10 TISS Students For Unauthorised Gathering On Former DU Professor G N Saibaba's Death Anniversary
Mumbai police have filed an FIR against 10 TISS students for holding an unauthorised event on campus to mark the death anniversary of former DU professor G N Saibaba. During the event, slogans were raised supporting jailed JNU activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid. The TISS administration lodged a complaint, and the police are investigating the case.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 02:11 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: FIR Filed Against 10 TISS Students For Unauthorised Gathering On Former DU Professor G N Saibaba's Death Anniversary | X @LiveLawIndia

Mumbai: Police have registered a case against 10 students of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences for allegedly holding an event to mark the death anniversary of former DU professor G N Saibaba on the TISS campus here, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused also raised slogans in support of former JNU students Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, who are currently behind bars in a Delhi riots case, during the event held on Sunday, a police official said.

The students had not taken permission from the authorities for holding the event, he said.

Saibaba had been arrested in an alleged Maoist links case, and acquitted by the Bombay High Court in 2024. He died on October 12 last year.

On Sunday, some students gathered on the TISS campus in Mumbai's Chembur area to mark his first death anniversary, without taking permission for the event from the institute authorities and police, the official said.

The TISS administration filed a complaint, following which the Trombay police on Monday registered a case against 10 students, who have been identified, and others on various charges, including illegal assembly, causing prejudice to the nation and causing enmity between various groups, the official said.

The police have launched a probe into the case and issued notices to the accused, he said.

