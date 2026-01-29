After Ajit Pawar's Tragic Death, Will His Wife Sunetra Enter The Maharashtra Cabinet? | nstagram/@sunetra.pawar

In the wake of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s sudden death, political circles in Maharashtra are abuzz with speculation over whether his wife, Sunetra Pawar, could take on a larger political role and enter the state cabinet.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal on Thursday told PTI that there was a growing public sentiment in favour of bringing Sunetra Pawar into the ministry. Speaking after Ajit Pawar’s funeral in Baramati, Zirwal said people were openly expressing their wish for “vahini” to step forward and continue Pawar’s political legacy.

#WATCH | Baramati | Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & Rajya Sabha MP, mourns at the last rites of her husband pic.twitter.com/cuOP3Zt3gr — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026

Public Sentiment and Party Deliberations

Zirwal, considered a close confidant of the late leadersaid that the matter would be discussed with the party leadership before any decision is taken. “The people want vahini to be included in the ministry. We will speak to the leadership and decide,” he said.

Sunetra Pawar is currently a Rajya Sabha member and has largely remained away from active state politics. However, following Ajit Pawar’s death, there appears to be increasing pressure within the party to ensure continuity and stability, particularly at a time when the Nationalist Congress Party is navigating a complex political landscape.

Governor Acharya Devvrat, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, met Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in Baramati.



Ajit Pawar died in a crash landing of a charter plane in Baramati this morning. pic.twitter.com/HEOwpsVfKr — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2026

Talks of Merger Gain Momentum

Zirwal also addressed questions about the future of the NCP and the long discussed merger between the Ajit Pawar-led faction and the Sharad Pawar led group. He claimed that the two sides were already united in spirit. “Everyone has realised that there is no point in remaining scattered. We have to be together,” he said.

According to sources quoted by India Today, senior NCP leaders including Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Sunil Tatkare have held internal consultations with Sunetra Pawar. Sources added that she is likely to contest from the seat vacated by Ajit Pawar.

#WATCH | Baramati | Sunetra Pawar, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & Rajya Sabha MP, pays last respects to her husband, who lost his life in a plane crash yesterday pic.twitter.com/4d33AMIk2a — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2026

Tragic End and Political Aftermath

Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives when a chartered aircraft crashed near the tabletop airstrip in Baramati, barely 200 metres from the runway, on Wednesday. His death has left a significant void in Maharashtra politics.

In July 2023, Ajit Pawar had joined the then Eknath Shinde led government, triggering a split in the NCP. His party is currently part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.

As the state mourns a powerful leader, the focus now shifts to whether Sunetra Pawar will choose to step into the political spotlight.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/