'Designate Mumbai's Powai Lake As Ramsar Site,' Environmentalists & Citizen Groups Urge PM Modi |

Mumbai: Environmentalists and citizen groups have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to designate Mumbai’s iconic Powai Lake as a Ramsar site, granting the wetland international recognition for its ecological significance.

Spread across 210 hectares, with a 600-hectare catchment area, Powai Lake is home to the Indian marsh crocodile (Crocodylus palustris) and several species listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Despite its ecological importance, the lake faces increasing threats from pollution and encroachment.

Statement Of B N Kumar, Director Of The NatConnect Foundation

“The Ramsar site status ensures comprehensive protection for Powai Lake,” said B N Kumar, director of the NatConnect Foundation, which has spearheaded the campaign. “If approved, Powai will become Mumbai’s second Ramsar site, after the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, which already holds this prestigious global tag.”

Mrugank Prabhu, senior scientist at Srushti Conservation Foundation, emphasised that Ramsar designation is not merely an honorary label. “It provides a protective framework to manage wetlands scientifically, restore damaged ecosystems, and preserve them for future generations,” he said. With rapid urbanisation and unchecked pollution shrinking natural habitats, such recognition acts as a shield of global accountability, safeguarding water security, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

The appeal to protect Powai Lake gains added significance as the IUCN World Conservation Congress unfolds in Abu Dhabi, where India has presented its national biodiversity conservation plan.

“As much as 18 million litres of raw sewage flow into Powai Lake every day, by BMC’s own admission, yet the cleanup process has yet to gather momentum,” Kumar said.

NatConnect, leveraging the Right to Information (RTI) Act, confirmed that Powai Lake has been identified as a major wetland under the National Inventory of Wetland Assessment (NIWA), with ground-truthing completed by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM). This documentation is critical for its formal notification and legal protection under the Environment Protection Act.

NatConnect has also appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for early notification of Powai and all documented wetlands across the state.

The sustained advocacy has prompted action from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In June, the civic body initiated tendering processes to construct drainage systems diverting sewage from the lake and to establish sewage treatment plants under a long-pending rejuvenation plan. “BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani directed his teams to prioritise Powai’s cleanup, which is a very positive step,” Kumar noted.

Pamela Cheema, chairperson of the BMC-appointed Advanced Local Management Committee (AMC) for Powai, echoed the urgency. “Mumbai could lose one of its most valuable natural assets if delays persist,” she warned, while expressing optimism that the civic body would act swiftly to restore the lake’s ecological health. She called the Ramsar designation a “crucial safeguard” that would bolster Powai’s protection under international conventions.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) continues to examine a petition filed by Dr Rakesh Bakshi concerning Powai Lake, with the next hearing scheduled for December 3, 2025.

