 Western Railway Restricts Platform Ticket Sales at 4 Major Stations To Avoid Overcrowding Ahead Of Festivities
Western Railway has temporarily restricted platform ticket sales at Bandra, Vapi, Udhna, and Surat stations from October 15–31 to prevent overcrowding during Diwali and Chhath. Exemptions apply for those assisting senior citizens, women, or specially-abled passengers. The move aims to ensure smooth passenger movement and safety amid the festive rush.

Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
article-image
Western Railway Restricts Platform Ticket Sales at 4 Major Stations To Avoid Overcrowding Ahead Of Festivities | Representational Image

Mumbai: Ahead of Diwali and Chhath festivals, the Western Railway (WR) has temporarily restricted the sale of platform tickets at its four major stations to avoid overcrowding, officials said.

About The Restriction

The restriction on the platform ticket sale will be in effect from October 15 to 31 at the Bandra Terminus in Mumbai, and Vapi, Udhna and Surat stations in Gujarat, a WR release said on Monday.

Notably, during the festive travel season in October last year, nine passengers were injured in a stampede after rushing to board a train at Bandra railway station in Mumbai.

article-image

The move to restrict the sale of platform tickets aims to ensure smooth passenger movement and safety within station premises amid the anticipated festive rush, WR Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said.

Exemptions will be allowed in genuine cases, such as for individuals assisting senior citizens, women passengers, divyanjan (specially-abled), illiterate persons, or those requiring special care, the release said.

The WR has also appealed to passengers to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the railway staff in the interest of safe and orderly crowd management.

