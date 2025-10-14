 Maharashtra News: Former Khed Municipal Council President Vaibhav Khedekar Joins BJP In Ratnagiri
Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
Mumbai: Vaibhav Khedekar, former president of Khed Municipal Council in Ratnagiri district, joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday along with his several supporters. BJP state president Ravindra Chavan welcomed Khedekar and his supporters. Mr. Khedekar expressed confidence that he would ensure that the BJP will achieve a massive victory in the upcoming local body elections. At this time workers from Ratnagiri district belonging to Nationalist Congress Party as well as several other parties joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. State General Secretary MLC Vikrant Patil, former MLA Vinay Natu, District President Satish More, Kedar Sathe etc. were present on this occasion.

Mr. Chavan said that the Modi government and Mahayuti government committed to developed India and developed Maharashtra are working vigorously. We are extremely happy with the entry of Vaibhav Khedekar, a determined worker for inclusive development and a true friend. He has joined the party by keeping faith in two promising leaders. He further said that his entry will strengthen the BJP in Konkan.

At the time of his joining the party, Vaibhav Khedekar said that he believes in the working style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and that is why he is entering the BJP so that development in the region can be facilitated. I will give my 100 percent for the expansion of the BJP. He also assured that the BJP will get a great success in upcoming local body elections with the support of the district president, office bearers, and party workers

Those who joined the BJP along with Vaibhav Khedekar include Suresh Sawant, Vilas Jadhav, Subodh Jadhav, Santosh Nalawade, Manish Khawale, Milind Nandgaonkar, Sanjay Akhade, Rahim Sahibole, etc.

