Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Various Development Works In Magathane |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday inaugurated and dedicated to the public several development works in the Magathane Assembly Constituency, stating that the transformation witnessed in Mumbai over the past two and a half years reflects the city’s ongoing progress and will serve as the foundation for the upcoming municipal elections.

As part of the programme, an Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Training Centre at Mumbai Public School, Dahisar (Sawarpada) — established under the initiative of former Shiv Sena corporator Riddhi Bhaskar Khursunge — was inaugurated.

In Borivali East’s Devipada area (Ward No. 12), former corporator Geeta Singhan facilitated the distribution of two years’ rent cheques to Mahakali SRA beneficiaries, while the newly constructed Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana was also inaugurated.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde also inaugurated the office of Shiv Sena Division Chief Ram Yadav at Ganpat Patil Nagar, Dahisar (Ward No. 1) and performed the bhoomipujan (groundbreaking ceremony) of a sports ground at Charkop Sector 3 (Ward No. 18), initiated by former corporator Sandhya Vipul Doshi.

Speaking at the event, Shinde said, “In the last two and a half to three years, projects like the Coastal Road, Atal Setu, and Metro-3 have reshaped Mumbai. The city’s infrastructure network is expanding rapidly, with several new metro routes under construction. The Goregaon–Bhandup and Thane–Borivali tunnels are progressing well, and these projects will soon make travel across Mumbai faster and smoother.”

He further added that concretization of roads, city beautification, the Deep Clean Drive, Balasaheb Thackeray clinics, and cashless services in civic hospitals have provided great relief to the common citizens.“We will reach out to people with these achievements as we approach the upcoming elections,” he said.

Focus on Rehabilitation and SRA Development

Highlighting ongoing rehabilitation projects, Shinde said efforts are underway to complete the Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar SRA project through the MMRDA and that seven government agencies are being coordinated to expedite other pending redevelopment works.

He also announced that cluster-based development will be adopted in SRA projects to ensure residents receive proper housing along with essential infrastructure facilities.

“People appreciate those who deliver results. We are entering the elections on the strength of the work we’ve done,” he emphasized.

Dignitaries Present

The programme was attended by MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, MLA Prakash Surve, Yuva Sena Executive Member Raj Surve, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre, former corporators, party office bearers, Shiv Sainiks, and a large number of local residents.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/