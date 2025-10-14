Palghar News: College Student Ends Life After Alleged Harassment & Blackmail By Ex-Boyfriend In Virar |

Virar: In a tragic incident in Virar East, a young woman named Richa Patil committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of her residential building on Monday night, allegedly driven by relentless harassment and blackmail from her ex-boyfriend and his friends.

Richa, a student at a college in Virar, had been enduring mental distress for several months. Her ex-boyfriend had taken illicit pictures of her during their relationship and was repeatedly threatening to make them viral. He and his friends allegedly continued to harass her from the college campus to the Virar station, despite her repeated complaints.

On Monday morning, Richa's father went to College to confront the boyfriend. However, the accused allegedly brought other boys with him and assaulted Richa's father. The matter was brought to the attention of the college principal, but instead of taking action against the accused, the principal reportedly pressured Richa to apologize. Unable to bear this humiliation, Richa went home with her father.

That same night, Richa tragically ended her life by jumping from the fourth floor of her building. She was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and later transferred to Cardinal Gracious Hospital in Vasai, where she succumbed to her injuries around 1:30 a.m..

Case filed against accused An accidental death report was initially filed at the Virar police station. Based on the family's statement, a case has now been registered against the ex-boyfriend, Shiva, and his accomplices, Amit and Nitin, along with another individual, for abetting suicide. Police are investigating the case to bring the culprits to justice.

