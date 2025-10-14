Maharashtra Revenue Minister Proposes Appointing Members To District Councils & Panchayat Committees

Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X @cbawankule

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis proposing appointment of five members to District Councils and two others to Panchayat Committees as approved members. Local body elections in Maharashtra are due to be held by the end of this year.

In the letter to CM Fadnavis, Bawankule said, "The proposed changes aim to allow the appointment of five approved members in District Councils and two in Panchayat Committees during local elections." In a post on X, he said the CM responded positively and instructed the Rural Development Department to initiate necessary action.

The reforms are expected to provide socially-oriented activists greater opportunities to participate in rural development processes, he said.

