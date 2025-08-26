 Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: K J Somaiya Hospital Treats 69-Year-Old’s 2 Rare Congenital Heart Defects Without Open-Heart Surgery
Mumbai Medical Breakthrough: K J Somaiya Hospital Treats 69-Year-Old's 2 Rare Congenital Heart Defects Without Open-Heart Surgery

In a groundbreaking achievement, doctors at K J Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre successfully treated a 69-year-old man suffering from two lifelong congenital heart defects—without the need for open-heart surgery.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Doctors at K J Somaiya Hospital achieved a rare success by treating two congenital heart defects without open-heart surgery | AI Generated (Representational Image)

Mumbai: In a groundbreaking achievement, doctors at K J Somaiya Hospital and Research Centre successfully treated a 69-year-old man suffering from two lifelong congenital heart defects—without the need for open-heart surgery. The pioneering procedure combined two complex interventions through a minimally invasive approach, bringing new hope to patients with similar conditions.

Patient Lived Decades With Undiagnosed Conditions

The patient had lived for decades with undiagnosed congenital conditions—coarctation of the aorta (a narrowing of the body’s main artery) and bicuspid aortic valve stenosis (a narrowing of the aortic valve). While he believed his chronic leg pain and fatigue were due to aging, doctors later revealed that reduced blood flow from these heart defects was the true cause.

Despite being diagnosed two years ago, the patient initially avoided surgery. As his symptoms worsened, he turned to K J Somaiya Hospital in search of a less invasive solution.

Two-Step Minimally Invasive Strategy Adopted

A multidisciplinary team of interventional cardiologists, imaging specialists, anaesthesiologists, and nursing staff devised an innovative two-step treatment strategy. The first step involved coarctoplasty—using advanced imaging, doctors inserted a covered stent through the femoral artery to widen the narrowed aorta.

“The covered stent ensured better blood flow and added structural support, particularly crucial given the patient’s age and calcification of arteries,” explained Dr. Milind Phadke, chief interventional cardiologist. Within days, the patient experienced relief from his leg pain.

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Performed

The second step tackled the severely narrowed aortic valve. In a challenging procedure, doctors performed a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), navigating through the femoral artery and past the newly placed stent.

A new valve was successfully implanted without opening the chest. “Both interventions were completed through a single entry point. It was technically demanding, but the outcome has been remarkable,” Dr. Phadke said.

Patient Discharged, Recovery Without Pain

Following the procedures, the patient has been discharged and can now walk without pain. Dr. Manisha Bobade, CEO of K J Somaiya Hospital, called the achievement a testament to the hospital’s cutting-edge capabilities.

K J Somaiya Hospital’s #HerHealthOurPromise Campaign Aims To Empower 1,000+ Mothers In Mumbai
article-image

Rare Combination of Coarctoplasty and TAVR Praised

Dr. Phadke added that the unique combination of coarctoplasty with TAVR through a single access point is rare but highly effective. By avoiding open-heart surgery, risks of infection, prolonged hospitalization, and long rehabilitation were eliminated. “This two-pronged approach has transformed a debilitating condition into one with a hopeful prognosis,” he concluded.

