NGT Seeks Clarity From BMC, MPCB And Deputy Salt Commissioner On Responsibility For Clearing 9,852 MT Waste From Wadala Salt Pan Land

Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM/BMC), the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), and the Deputy Salt Commissioner to file additional affidavits clarifying which agency is responsible for removing a massive heap of 9,852 metric tonnes (MT) of mixed waste, including Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste, dumped on Wadala salt pan land.

The directive came during the hearing of an application filed by Madhura Tawade, seeking the removal of unauthorized dumping, encroachments, and restoration of the salt pan area in Wadala.

Earlier Orders Called for Waste Removal and Encroachment Clearance

The Tribunal noted that its earlier orders including one dated September 28, 2022 had already directed the removal of unauthorized dumping and encroachments.

A subsequent order on March 15, 2023, expressed concern that the action taken was “not adequate.”

During that hearing, the then Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Environment Department, assured the Tribunal that all remedial measures, including the removal of encroachments and lifting of C&D waste, would be completed within three months, with a compliance report to be filed by June 30, 2023.

Affidavits Show Partial Compliance at Hormuz Salt Works Site

The NGT bench noted an affidavit filed by the Secretary, Environment Department, Government of Maharashtra, on September 18, 2025, which referred to a letter from M/s Hormuz Salt Works.

The letter stated that, in compliance with the NGT’s July 21, 2025 order, a “huge heap of C&D waste” lying near the entrance of Hormuz Salt Works, C.S. No.145, had been lifted, transported, and scientifically disposed of at Metro Waste Handling Pvt. Ltd. through the MCGM.

This claim was corroborated by a BMC reply dated September 9, 2025, confirming that its C&D waste contractor had removed debris from the site after the salt pan operator deposited the required charges.

Based on these submissions, the Tribunal concluded that M/s Hormuz Salt Works had cleared the C&D waste at C.S. No.145.

Satellite Imagery Reveals Remaining Mixed Waste Heap

However, an affidavit filed by the MPCB on June 11, 2025, stated that satellite imagery showed a “mixed waste” heap including C&D wastetotaling 9,852 MT, still lying between Pit Nos. 8 and 9, approximately 0.9 km away from the earlier cleared site.

The Tribunal noted that the central issue now is identifying which agency bears responsibility for clearing this remaining waste.

Agencies Dispute Jurisdiction and Responsibility

In its affidavit, the MCGM maintained that plots bearing C.S. Nos. 144 and 145 fall under the jurisdiction of the Deputy Salt Commissioner, who is the competent authority to take action regarding the land.

Meanwhile, M/s Hormuz Salt Works has stated that the responsibility for clearing the mixed waste does not lie with them.

Given the conflicting claims, the NGT has directed the BMC, MPCB, and Deputy Salt Commissioner to file additional affidavits within one week, clearly specifying which authority is responsible for removing the remaining debris.

Next Hearing Scheduled for December 19

The matter has been scheduled for further hearing and orders on December 19, 2025, when the Tribunal is expected to determine accountability and issue final directions regarding the restoration of the Wadala salt pan land.