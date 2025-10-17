Mumbai News: Somaiya Vidyavihar University Unveils 'Athena, A Student-Engineered Electric Race Car

Somaiya Vidyavihar University Unveils 'Athena, A Student-Engineered Electric Race Car | PRAMOD KADAM

Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar University has unveiled ‘Athena’, an indigenously engineered electric race car designed by students of K J Somaiya School of Engineering.

Innovation Through Engineering Excellence

Developed by Orion Racing India, the university’s Formula Student team, ‘Athena’ is the result of months of rigorous simulation and testing.The car features advanced aerodynamics, optimised battery technology, and a lightweight structure, the team said.

The launch underlines the students’ dedication to innovation, hands-on engineering education, and the advancement of electric mobility. This season, the technical team transitioned from pouch cells to cylindrical cells, marking a major improvement in battery performance and reliability.

University Leaders Attend the Launch

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Samir Somaiya, Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University; Lt. Gen. H. S. Kahlon, Secretary, Somaiya Trust; Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice-Chancellor; Prof. Ajay Kapoor, Vice-Chancellor Designate; Prof. Nandkumar Gilke, Registrar; Suresh Ukarande, Director, K J Somaiya School of Engineering; Deepak Sharma, Deputy Director; and Manoj Pawar, Faculty Advisor, Orion Racing India.

Faculty members, alumni, sponsors, and parents of students also attended the unveiling.

Orion Racing India: 19 Years of Innovation

Orion Racing India, now in its 19th year, designs, engineers, and manufactures a Formula-style electric race car each year to compete in national and international Formula Student competitions.

For the 2025–26 season, Lauritz Knudsen serves as the title sponsor, supporting the team’s mission to advance electric mobility and engineering education. Other sponsors included Godavari Biorefinery, SonicWall, Godrej, ABS Engineering, GNX Biochem, and MAIDC, whose continued support enables the team to push boundaries in automotive innovation.

Roadmap Toward Driverless Mobility

The ceremony concluded with a felicitation of alumni, followed by an in-depth technical presentation on Athena’s systems and Orion’s future roadmap.

The team also announced ongoing research and development toward a driverless vehicle system, opening a new chapter in their technological evolution.