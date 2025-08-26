 Mumbai Food Fraud: Crime Branch Seizes 550 Kg Fake Paneer Made From 'Cheese Analog' In Antop Hill Raid
Acting on the directives of Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti to curb illegal and harmful food trade in the city, the raid was carried out on August 25 with the assistance of officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police seize 550 kg of adulterated paneer labeled as “malai paneer” during Antop Hill raid | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch (CB Control) conducted a major raid on shops in Antop Hill for allegedly selling cheese analog — an unhealthy and low-grade food product — as paneer.

550 Kg Seized from Shops and Tempo

During the operation, police seized 550 kg of substandard paneer from two shops, Om Cooltrick House and Shree Ganesh Dairy, as well as from a Suzuki Super Carry tempo parked outside the premises.

What is Cheese Analog?: Cheese analog is a product made without real milk. Instead, it uses milk powder, low-grade palm oil, and chemicals, making it harmful for consumption. As per the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), if a product contains no real cheese but appears similar, it must be clearly labeled as “Cheese Analog.”

Supply and Risk

The seized products were being supplied at cheap rates under the name “malai paneer” to restaurants, hotels, dairy shops, caterers, and even local consumers. Unlike real paneer, which is rich in proteins, calcium, and healthy fats, cheese analog offers very low nutritional value and poses health risks.

Police Advisory

Police Advisory for Citizens: Buy paneer and dairy products only from trusted stores and check labels carefully. Avoid loose or unlabeled products. Genuine paneer has a natural milky aroma and granular texture, whereas fake paneer feels waxy or rubbery.

Adulterated paneer can cause food poisoning and serious health hazards. Report suspicious stock or sale to Police Control Room at 100. Identity of informers will be kept confidential.

Legal Action

Legal action will be taken against those involved in producing or selling adulterated food items. Genuine traders are urged to cooperate with authorities and avoid stocking such products. This action was taken under the guidance of senior officials.

