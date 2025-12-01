Devendra Fadnavis Government Turns One On Dec 5: From Infrastructure To Caste Unrest, A Year Of Highs & Lows For MahaYuti In Maharashtra |

The BJP led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra will complete a year in office on December 5, a period defined by rapid infrastructure expansion, attempts to strengthen investor confidence and persistent efforts to maintain stability within a three party coalition. The alliance of the BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena secured 235 seats in the 288 member Assembly in the 2024 polls, which its leaders described as a clear mandate for development.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister on December 5 after a delayed government formation that prompted speculation over whether Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde would return as chief minister. Shinde had reportedly expressed reservations about joining the cabinet without the top post. Ministers were sworn in only on December 15, a day before the winter session in Nagpur.

Early Turbulence and Cabinet Challenges

The government’s first major crisis came with the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh on December 9. The arrest of accused Walmik Karad, known to be close to NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, triggered uproar from the Opposition. Under sustained public pressure and following the emergence of disturbing torture videos, Munde resigned from the cabinet in March, citing health concerns.

Despite these setbacks, alliance leaders said the administration has worked with speed and transparency. They pointed to metro rail projects in Mumbai, Pune and Thane, the coastal road, trans harbour link and the proposed Vadhavan port as signs of renewed momentum in infrastructure building.

Corruption Allegations and Caste Tensions

The coalition also faced allegations of misconduct involving some Shiv Sena ministers and MLAs. A land deal in Pune linked to a firm associated with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth added to the Opposition’s attack, eventually leading to cancellation of the sale deed and registration of a case.

Separately, a Jain Trust property sale drew protests and placed Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol under Opposition glare before the transaction was cancelled.

Meanwhile, activist Manoj Jarange’s hunger strike in Mumbai compelled the government to accept demands for issuing Kunbi certificates to sections of the Maratha community. This move angered OBC groups, forcing the government to seek balance by forming another cabinet sub committee to examine concerns.

Alliance Optics and Road Ahead

Although leaders insisted the three party alliance was functioning smoothly, tensions resurfaced after Shiv Sena ministers skipped a cabinet meeting last month following complaints of BJP leaders inducting Sena functionaries in Kalyan Dombivali.

As the government enters its second year, it aims to push major projects to completion, expand rural engagement and strengthen ease of doing business. The Opposition has signalled that scrutiny will intensify, setting the stage for a politically charged year ahead.

