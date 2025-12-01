Mumbai News: Bomb Scare At Santacruz School Triggers Evacuation; No Suspicious Object Found

Bomb Threat (Representative Image) | File Pic

On Monday morning, Billabong High School in Santacruz West received an email threatening a bomb explosion on campus. The alarming message led to an immediate, large-scale response from city authorities, placing the area on high alert. However, after a thorough examination, the police found nothing suspicious.

Police Declare Threat Email a Hoax

The police said it was a hoax email but assured that there was no need to worry. They are investigating the individual who sent the threatening message. The police received the information at approximately 10:05 am and arrived at the school around 10:10 am. Suyog Amrutkar, an API from the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Santacruz police station, reached the school with his team. The police also informed the fire brigade and ambulance services.

Emergency Teams Rush to the Spot

Within minutes, teams from the police, the fire brigade, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the location. The school premises were swiftly evacuated, ensuring that students, teachers, and staff were moved to safety without panic.

Thorough Search Yields No Explosive Device

The police then launched a detailed search of the building and surrounding areas. After an extensive sweep, officials confirmed that no explosive device had been found. Despite the relief, the area continues to remain under strict security checks as a precaution.

Neighbouring Buildings Also Evacuated

To ensure complete safety, authorities also evacuated adjacent structures, including Aajivasan Studio, owned by renowned singer Suresh Wadkar, and a wedding hall located within the same complex. Both premises, which often see heavy footfall, were emptied and cordoned off while bomb squads scanned every corner for potential threats. The entire locality has since been placed under a security blanket, with multiple teams conducting checks and inspecting public access points.

