 Navi Mumbai News: JNPA Workshop Strengthens Dock Safety And Hazardous Chemical Handling Preparedness
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: JNPA Workshop Strengthens Dock Safety And Hazardous Chemical Handling Preparedness

Navi Mumbai News: JNPA Workshop Strengthens Dock Safety And Hazardous Chemical Handling Preparedness

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) conducted a one-day workshop on dock safety and hazardous chemical handling on Friday in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE) and DGFASLI, bringing together port officials, terminal operators, safety professionals, and emergency responders to strengthen preparedness for hazardous cargo operations.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 06:27 PM IST
article-image
JNPA hosts a national-level workshop focusing on hazardous cargo safety, emergency response and best practices at ports | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 01: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) conducted a one-day workshop on dock safety and hazardous chemical handling on Friday in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE) and DGFASLI, bringing together port officials, terminal operators, safety professionals, and emergency responders to strengthen preparedness for hazardous cargo operations.

Workshop Part of National Capacity-Building Initiative

Held at the JNPA Business Facilitation Centre, the workshop forms part of a nationwide capacity-building initiative aimed at enhancing safety standards and ensuring compliance with international best practices at Indian ports.

The event featured expert-led technical sessions covering national and international regulations for dangerous substances, competence and supervision in hazardous cargo handling, radiation safety and preparedness, chemical hazard prevention, and medical emergency mitigation.

FPJ Shorts
CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts; Check Selection Process Here
CGPSC SSE Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Starts; Check Selection Process Here
Navi Mumbai Thalassemia Drive Tests 1,234 Individuals, Sensitises 1,577 Students Across Schools And Colleges
Navi Mumbai Thalassemia Drive Tests 1,234 Individuals, Sensitises 1,577 Students Across Schools And Colleges
Lok Sabha Clears Resolution To Elect 2 Members To IISc Bengaluru Council
Lok Sabha Clears Resolution To Elect 2 Members To IISc Bengaluru Council
RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7
RMS CET 2025 Admit Card Out; Class 6 & 9 Entrance Exam On December 7
JNPA hosts a national-level workshop focusing on hazardous cargo safety, emergency response and best practices at ports

JNPA hosts a national-level workshop focusing on hazardous cargo safety, emergency response and best practices at ports | File Photo

Senior Dignitaries and Experts Participate

Senior dignitaries including AERB Chairman Dinesh Kumar Shukla, former NDMA member Dr. D. N. Sharma, DGFASLI Deputy Director General Sumit Roy, IIT Bombay Professor Dr. Sandip Roy, and Capt. Balasaheb Pawar, Deputy Conservator of JNPA, attended the workshop along with technical experts from AERB, BARC, IIT Bombay, and DGFASLI.

Speakers Stress Skilled Manpower and Response Planning

Speakers underscored the need for skilled manpower, robust monitoring systems, and incident-response planning to prevent accidents in port environments.

Specialists also highlighted risk identification, supervisory excellence, radiation protection protocols, and first-response medical coordination as essential components of safe port operations.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai: JNPA Eyes 100 Hectares Of Palghar Forest For Stone Quarry To Build Vadhavan Port
article-image

JNPA: India’s Largest Container Port

Established in 1989, JNPA is India’s largest container port and operates five container terminals along with general cargo, liquid cargo, and coastal berths. The port also manages a multi-product SEZ spread across 277 hectares and is developing the upcoming Vadhvan Port, envisioned as India’s 13th major and first 100% green port.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Thalassemia Drive Tests 1,234 Individuals, Sensitises 1,577 Students Across Schools And...

Navi Mumbai Thalassemia Drive Tests 1,234 Individuals, Sensitises 1,577 Students Across Schools And...

From Nightclubs To Bhajans: Why Gen Z Is Turning To Devotional Jams

From Nightclubs To Bhajans: Why Gen Z Is Turning To Devotional Jams

Panvel Municipal Corporation Holds Monthly Lokshahi Din; 5 Grievances Resolved

Panvel Municipal Corporation Holds Monthly Lokshahi Din; 5 Grievances Resolved

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat Urges Value-Based Education, Says Teachers Must Lead By Example

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat Urges Value-Based Education, Says Teachers Must Lead By Example

Thane To South Mumbai In Just 30 Minutes! MMRDA Starts Work On Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension |...

Thane To South Mumbai In Just 30 Minutes! MMRDA Starts Work On Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension |...