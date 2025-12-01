Navi Mumbai News: JNPA Workshop Strengthens Dock Safety And Hazardous Chemical Handling Preparedness

JNPA hosts a national-level workshop focusing on hazardous cargo safety, emergency response and best practices at ports | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 01: The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) conducted a one-day workshop on dock safety and hazardous chemical handling on Friday in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour & Employment (MoLE) and DGFASLI, bringing together port officials, terminal operators, safety professionals, and emergency responders to strengthen preparedness for hazardous cargo operations.

Workshop Part of National Capacity-Building Initiative

Held at the JNPA Business Facilitation Centre, the workshop forms part of a nationwide capacity-building initiative aimed at enhancing safety standards and ensuring compliance with international best practices at Indian ports.

The event featured expert-led technical sessions covering national and international regulations for dangerous substances, competence and supervision in hazardous cargo handling, radiation safety and preparedness, chemical hazard prevention, and medical emergency mitigation.

Senior Dignitaries and Experts Participate

Senior dignitaries including AERB Chairman Dinesh Kumar Shukla, former NDMA member Dr. D. N. Sharma, DGFASLI Deputy Director General Sumit Roy, IIT Bombay Professor Dr. Sandip Roy, and Capt. Balasaheb Pawar, Deputy Conservator of JNPA, attended the workshop along with technical experts from AERB, BARC, IIT Bombay, and DGFASLI.

Speakers Stress Skilled Manpower and Response Planning

Speakers underscored the need for skilled manpower, robust monitoring systems, and incident-response planning to prevent accidents in port environments.

Specialists also highlighted risk identification, supervisory excellence, radiation protection protocols, and first-response medical coordination as essential components of safe port operations.

JNPA: India’s Largest Container Port

Established in 1989, JNPA is India’s largest container port and operates five container terminals along with general cargo, liquid cargo, and coastal berths. The port also manages a multi-product SEZ spread across 277 hectares and is developing the upcoming Vadhvan Port, envisioned as India’s 13th major and first 100% green port.

