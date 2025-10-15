 Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case
HomeMumbaiMumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case

Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector In Extortion Racket Case

Charul Shah Joshi
article-image
Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Bandra Assistant Police Inspector Vijaya Ingawale In Extortion Racket Case | File Image

Mumbai: The sessions court on Tuesday granted bail to assistant police inspector Vijaya Ingawale, attached to the Bandra Government Railway Police, who was booked for allegedly being part of an extortion racket. The court noted that the investigation against her is nearly complete.

Ingawale was arrested on September 3 following a complaint by a passenger scheduled to travel from Bandra Terminus to Gujarat. The complainant alleged that while he was standing near a canteen, two persons posing as police officers questioned him about Rs 10.30 lakh in cash he was carrying, seized his bag, and fled with the money. He later lodged a complaint.

Accused Claims Arrest Was Illegal

Ingawale, alleged to have played a key role in the extortion racket, sought bail claiming her arrest was illegal as she was not informed of the grounds for it. The prosecution opposed her plea, arguing that she could tamper with the investigation if released.

Court Observes No Exceptional Circumstances for Further Detention

The court observed, “Apparently the investigation in respect of the present accused is almost completed. Evaluating the material before me with the contentions raised by the accused and accusations on record, there are no exceptional circumstances for further detention of the applicant.”

