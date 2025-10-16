Mumbai News: Massive Traffic Jams Near JJ Flyover, WEH, Malad Link Rd, Powai As Rains Add To Commuter Woes Ahead Of Dhanteras 2025

Though the unseasonal rains brought relief from the humid weather, however, citizens faced heavy traffic snarls across Thane, Andheri, Bandra and south Mumbai. |

Mumbai: Mumbaikars experienced a sudden change in weather on the evening of October 16 as rains, thunderstorms, and lightning hit several parts of the city, including Thane, Mulund, Borivali, Mira Road, Lower Parel, as well as parts of South Mumbai, just days before Diwali. While the unseasonal showers brought much-needed relief from the humidity, they also led to heavy traffic congestion across the city.

Videos and posts shared by commuters on X showed long queues of vehicles in areas like Andheri, Bandra, Malad, Powai, the Western Express Highway, and South Mumbai.

Mumbai Traffic Update

Several major roads in the city were gridlocked due to the sudden downpour. Commuters took to social media to share updates about the situation. One user reported that the stretch from Goregaon Dindoshi and Kotak Infiniti to Oberoi was completely jammed. Traffic was also seen in Andheri's Marol near Vijay Nagar Bridge.

Marol traffic jam neat vijay nagar bridge



Send immediately help pic.twitter.com/2SwAmj9GQF — Aditya Tembhekar (@AdityaTembheka2) October 16, 2025

Another user shared an update from South Mumbai where he said that heavy congestion is seen on the JJ Flyover, stretching over a kilometer.

Some other informed of huge traffic near Western Express Highway, SV Road Link Road, Powai, Bandra Kurla Junction. Slamming the traffic police, the user said, "how roads get empty when VIP is passing by that mean it is possible to regulate the traffic."

A user also shared how traffic chaos gripped Malad as vehicles were stuck for over an hour on the northbound stretch of Link Road near Sai Palace junction, calling it, "terrible mismanagement."

3rd Day in row Mumbai Traffic is out of Control WEH, SV Road Link Road, Powai, bandra kurla jn, every where is bumper to bumper traffic, @MTPHereToHelp traffic police is just spectator , how roads get empty when VIP is passing by that mean it is possible to regulate the traffic — Chirag Shah 🇮🇳 (@tweetshahchika) October 16, 2025

One Mumbaikar critised the pathetic state of affairs and shared a video of Lower Parel's Senapati Bapat Marg were an ambulance was seen stuck in huge traffic. Another Mumbaikar complained of worst road planning of the city as the map showed distance from BKC to Andheri as 2 hour which usually takes around 45 minutes.

This is the condition at the senapati bapat marg in lower parel. No traffic management. Emergency service stuck. Pathetic@MumbaiPolice @MTPHereToHelp pic.twitter.com/MIlgsB1b4B — Annie (@annette193) October 16, 2025

Rains lash Navi Mumbai

Residents of Navi Mumbai also witnessed a spectacular weather on Thursday evening, as intense thunderstorms and lightning strikes lit up the skies over Koparkhairane. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Thane and Palghar districts have been placed under a Yellow Alert, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds. The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures around 35°C and minimums near 24°C for the next few days.

Mumbai Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate showers and thundershowers are expected over the city on October 16 and 17, followed by intermittent rain through the weekend.

The IMD said the current weather pattern is driven by an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 35°C, while minimum temperatures may stay near 24°C. This will be the first rain spell since the IMD declared the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Mumbai on October 10, the city’s earliest withdrawal in seven years. This year, Colaba observatory recorded 2,263 mm of rain, while Santacruz logged 3,112 mm over the season.

