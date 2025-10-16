 Attention Mumbaikars! Beware Of Health Risks Amid Changing Weather As City To See Rain & Thunderstorms Again This Weekend
Even as the return of showers may cool down the city, the combination of heat, humidity and pollution could trigger respiratory problems and viral infections. The resumption of construction work post-monsoon has worsened air quality, with the AQI in several pockets of the city remaining in the ‘moderate to poor’ category.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains | FPJ/ Devashri Bhujbal

Mumbai: Mumbai is likely to experience a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorms this weekend, bringing some relief from the rising heat but also raising health concerns amid increasing pollution and fluctuating temperatures. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate showers and thundershowers are expected over the city on October 16 and 17, followed by intermittent rain through the weekend.

Neighbouring districts Thane and Palghar have been placed under a yellow alert, with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds. The IMD said the current weather pattern is driven by an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 35°C, while minimum temperatures may stay near 24°C.

This will be the first rain spell since the IMD declared the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from Mumbai on October 10, the city’s earliest withdrawal in seven years. This year, Colaba observatory recorded 2,263 mm of rain, while Santacruz logged 3,112 mm over the season.

Monsoon Return To Bring Back Health Issues

Mumbaikars, especially children, the elderly, and those with weak immunity or respiratory issues, will have to stay cautious over the coming week. Sudden weather changes often lead to common ailments like cold, cough, sore throat, sinus infections and viral fever, which tend to rise before Diwali each year.

Here are some simple preventive steps to stay healthy amid fluctuating weather:

- Stay hydrated: Drink warm water and herbal teas to strengthen immunity.

- Avoid street food: Contaminated food or water can cause stomach infections.

- Use masks: Helps protect from dust and airborne particles in polluted areas.

- Maintain hygiene: Frequent handwashing and sanitizing reduce infection risk.

- Eat vitamin-rich foods: Include citrus fruits, tulsi and turmeric to boost resistance.

- Get adequate sleep: A strong immune system depends on proper rest.

