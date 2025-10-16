Mumbai News: Man Kills 15-Year-Old Daughter, Injures Wife In Santacruz East |

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his 15-year-old daughter and seriously injured his 40-year-old wife in an attack at their home in Santacruz East. The incident occurred around midnight on October 16, when he allegedly attacked them with a weapon (which police are currently tracing) over a family dispute. The accused is absconding, and the police have launched a search to apprehend him.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Suleman Kujra, a painter residing in Shiv Nagar, Kalina, with his wife Naseema and daughter Asagari. His wife works as a labourer, and the couple frequently fights over petty issues.

On Thursday night, a quarrel broke out over a trivial matter, which escalated, and in a fit of rage, he attacked both his wife and daughter with a weapon. The daughter died on the spot, while the wife sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Sion Hospital.

The family hails from Bihar. Following the attack, Suleman Kujra went into hiding. The police have registered a murder case against him and are actively searching for the accused.

