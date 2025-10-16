 Mumbai News: Man Kills 15-Year-Old Daughter, Injures Wife In Santacruz East
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Man Kills 15-Year-Old Daughter, Injures Wife In Santacruz East

Mumbai News: Man Kills 15-Year-Old Daughter, Injures Wife In Santacruz East

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Suleman Kujra, a painter residing in Shiv Nagar, Kalina, with his wife Naseema and daughter Asagari. His wife works as a labourer, and the couple frequently fights over petty issues.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Man Kills 15-Year-Old Daughter, Injures Wife In Santacruz East |

Mumbai: A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his 15-year-old daughter and seriously injured his 40-year-old wife in an attack at their home in Santacruz East. The incident occurred around midnight on October 16, when he allegedly attacked them with a weapon (which police are currently tracing) over a family dispute. The accused is absconding, and the police have launched a search to apprehend him.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Suleman Kujra, a painter residing in Shiv Nagar, Kalina, with his wife Naseema and daughter Asagari. His wife works as a labourer, and the couple frequently fights over petty issues.

On Thursday night, a quarrel broke out over a trivial matter, which escalated, and in a fit of rage, he attacked both his wife and daughter with a weapon. The daughter died on the spot, while the wife sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Sion Hospital.

Read Also
Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Enters 5th Day; School Buses, Ambulances Stranded Amid Chaos
article-image

The family hails from Bihar. Following the attack, Suleman Kujra went into hiding. The police have registered a murder case against him and are actively searching for the accused.

FPJ Shorts
Nagpada Police Register FIR After Violent Clash At Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Meeting In Mumbai Central
Nagpada Police Register FIR After Violent Clash At Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Meeting In Mumbai Central
Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Sign On A Pakistani Flag For A Fan Before Leaving For Practice Session In Perth? Here's The Truth
Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Sign On A Pakistani Flag For A Fan Before Leaving For Practice Session In Perth? Here's The Truth
CBI Launches Probe Against An Imposter Posing As PMO Official
CBI Launches Probe Against An Imposter Posing As PMO Official
CBI Initiates Probe In ₹56 Cr Bank Fraud Case
CBI Initiates Probe In ₹56 Cr Bank Fraud Case

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagpada Police Register FIR After Violent Clash At Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation...

Nagpada Police Register FIR After Violent Clash At Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation...

CBI Initiates Probe In ₹56 Cr Bank Fraud Case

CBI Initiates Probe In ₹56 Cr Bank Fraud Case

ED Dossier: Former VVMC Chief Anil Pawar’s Family, Front Companies And Cash Trails Allegedly...

ED Dossier: Former VVMC Chief Anil Pawar’s Family, Front Companies And Cash Trails Allegedly...

Trombay Police File FIR Against Husband, Relatives For Forcing Woman Into Prostitution For 6 Years

Trombay Police File FIR Against Husband, Relatives For Forcing Woman Into Prostitution For 6 Years

Mumbai News: Man Kills 15-Year-Old Daughter, Injures Wife In Santacruz East

Mumbai News: Man Kills 15-Year-Old Daughter, Injures Wife In Santacruz East