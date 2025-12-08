Navi Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Firing At Man On Neral Road After 8-Day Police Hunt; Remand To Police Custody Until Dec 10

Two arrested for opening fire on commuter in Neral; accused tracked to Nashik after 8-day police operation | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 08: A man who opened fire on a commuter at Dhamote–Peshwai Road in Neral last month was arrested along with an accomplice after an intensive eight-day manhunt by Raigad Police. The accused, who had fled on a motorcycle after attempting to kill the victim on November 24, was traced to Nashik following technical surveillance.

Victim Shot Over Old Enmity, Say Police

Police said the complainant was returning home from Badlapur on his scooter when the duo intercepted him on a silver CBZ motorcycle and fired at him due to previous enmity, injuring him before fleeing the spot. The case was registered at Neral Police Station on November 25 under BNS sections 109, 126(2), 351(2), 3(5) and Arms Act sections 3 and 25.

Accused Was Wanted in Sangamner Murder Case

The arrested men have been identified as Avinash Jagannath Marke (45), a habitual offender wanted in a 2020 Sangamner murder case, and Deepak Vinayak Kolekar (40) from Nashik. Police said Marke had been absconding for the past five years and frequently changed locations, making the search challenging. A joint team from Neral and Karjat police stations camped in the Nashik area and apprehended the duo on December 5.

Technical Surveillance Helped Track Down Fugitives

“We tracked the accused through sustained technical analysis and ground surveillance despite their constant movement. Their arrest has prevented further violent offences,” said API Shivaji Dhawale, who led the action team, adding, "The complainant and accused Marke stayed in the same area at Neral and always fought over small issues of their area, especially for water, which irked Marke."

Country-Made Pistol and Motorcycle Seized

Police have recovered a country-made pistol, live rounds and the CBZ motorcycle used in the crime. Marke has 15 serious cases including murder, attempt to murder, robbery and Arms Act offences, while Kolekar has one murder case registered against him.

Court Remands Duo to Police Custody Till Dec 10

Both were produced before court and remanded in police custody till December 10. Further investigation is underway under the supervision of SP Aachal Dalal-Bhopose, Additional SP Abhijit Shivthare, and SDPO Rahul Gaikwad.

