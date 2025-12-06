Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes Narcotics Worth ₹13.70 Lakh In Belapur Raid; 2 Arrested, Punjab Supply Chain Exposed

Anti-Narcotics Cell arrests two from Belapur hostel, seizes opium and heroin worth Rs 13.70 lakh | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 06: The Anti-Narcotics Cell on Wednesday afternoon raided a hostel in Shahabaz village, Belapur, and arrested two men for allegedly selling narcotic substances.

The accused have been identified as Kulwinder Pritam Singh (36) and Malkitsingh Jasbirsingh Wilkhu, alias Lucky (32). Police seized opium and heroin worth Rs 13.70 lakh from them, along with an electronic weighing scale and other material. Investigation has revealed that the contraband was being brought into Navi Mumbai from Punjab via truck and railway routes.

Link to Previous Vashi Seizure Established

Earlier, on November 19, the Anti-Narcotics Cell had raided Kopari village in Vashi and arrested Vikramjitsingh, from whom heroin worth Rs 1.35 crore had been recovered.

During his interrogation, it emerged that Kulwinder and Malkitsingh, who were staying at Rahul Seaman Hostel in Shahabaz village, were procuring narcotics from him and selling them further.

Raid Conducted at Shahabaz Hostel on December 3

Acting on this lead, Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade and his team conducted a raid at the hostel on December 3 at around 12.15 p.m. and detained the duo. A search of their belongings led to the recovery of 144 grams of light-green opium worth Rs 7.20 lakh and 13 grams of rock-mixed heroin worth Rs 6.50 lakh.

Supply Chain From Punjab Exposed

During questioning, the two revealed that they had sourced the narcotics from one Gurpreet Saini. The investigation also uncovered a supply chain that transported drugs from Punjab to Navi Mumbai using trucks and trains.

Police Expect More Arrests

“We are systematically cracking down on the supply networks operating in Navi Mumbai. More arrests are likely as the investigation progresses,” said Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade.

Also Watch:

NDPS Case Registered; Probe Continues

Based on the findings, the Anti-Narcotics Cell has registered a case against Kulwinder, Malkitsingh, supplier Vikramjitsingh, and Gurpreet Saini under Sections 8(c), 21(b), 17(b), and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985, at the NRI Police Station. The two accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/