Mumbai: Indian Navy Stuns Crowd With Beating Retreat & Tattoo Ceremony At Gateway Of India; See Photos

The Beating Retreat and Tattoo ceremony commenced at the Gateway of India | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

The Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command organised its Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony at the Gateway of India on Monday, transforming the iconic waterfront into a grand celebration of naval tradition and military precision. The annual ceremony is a spectacular highlight of Navy Week, showcasing the service’s discipline, heritage, and operational capability.

A Tribute Linked to the 1971 War Victory

The event traditionally held around Navy Day (December 4), which commemorates the Navy’s decisive role in the 1971 Indo-Pak War drew a large crowd of spectators and dignitaries.

The Beating Retreat and Tattoo ceremony commenced at the Gateway of India | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

The Beating Retreat and Tattoo ceremony commenced at the Gateway of India | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Marine Commandos Display High-Octane Operations

The Marine Commandos (MARCOS), the Navy’s elite special forces unit, enthralled the audience with gripping demonstrations of rescue drills and combat efficiency.

The Beating Retreat and Tattoo ceremony commenced at the Gateway of India | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

The Beating Retreat and Tattoo ceremony commenced at the Gateway of India |

An impressive flypast by naval helicopters, including the Chetak and the MH-60R Sea Hawk from INS Shikra, added to the visual spectacle and showcased the Navy’s advanced capabilities.

Precision Drills and Musical Pageantry

The evening also featured seamless synchronised movements, including a precision continuity drill by naval personnel and the traditional Sailor’s Hornpipe dance performed by the Sea Cadet Corps.

The acclaimed Indian Naval Central Band provided a stirring musical backdrop, elevating the ceremony’s military grandeur.

Three-Day Celebration to Culminate With Governor as Chief Guest

Serving as a tribute to the dedication and sacrifices of naval personnel, the ceremony will continue for three consecutive days, concluding on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat will preside as the chief guest on the final day.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/