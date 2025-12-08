RYIM 2025 Brings Together Young Scientific Minds In Mumbai To Drive Future Research Collaboration

India's on a roll, and the world is taking notice! | Representative Photo

Mumbai: In a powerful showcase of India’s next generation of scientific leaders, over 110 young researchers from India and overseas converged in Mumbai for the Regional Young Investigators Meeting (RYIM) 2025, turning SVKM’s Mithibai College into a vibrant centre of innovation, collaboration, and cutting-edge life science research on December 4 and 5. Organized by IndiaBioscience, the two-day conclave aimed to strengthen regional scientific networks and cultivate collaborative leadership among early-career scientists.

Growing Scientific Momentum in Mumbai

The flagship gathering brought together 112 participants — 105 from Mumbai, four from across India and three from international organisations — underscoring Mumbai’s growing stature as a life sciences powerhouse. With 23 oral presentations and 32 poster sessions, the conference spotlighted breakthrough work across biotechnology, biochemistry, environmental science, and interdisciplinary research.

Inspirational Opening Sessions

The inaugural session was led by Chief Guest Hon. Col. Prof. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla (HSNC University), who stressed the importance of curiosity and cross-disciplinary thinking in modern science.

Prof. Krutika Desai (SVKM’s Mithibai College) delivered a plenary lecture on bacterial communication and its applications in antimicrobial research and synthetic biology.

Mentor Talks and Research Perspectives

Mentor talks by Prof. Vidita Vaidya (TIFR) and Dr. Mukund Goswami (CIFE) encouraged young researchers to pursue meaningful scientific questions.

Dr. Kanti Kiran (Gujarat Biotechnology University) showcased how fundamental science can be translated into real-world applications such as disease-resistant crop development.

Industry and Publishing Insights

Industry and publishing leaders, including Dr. Pranita Phatak (SINE, IIT Bombay) and Dr. Maneka Hoonjan (Springer Nature India), shared guidance on innovation ecosystems, research translation, and ethical scientific publishing.

Day Two: Expert Sessions on AI, Immunology & Leadership

The second day featured high-level sessions, including:

Dr. Deepak Modi (ICMR-NIRRCH) on AI-driven biomedical research

Dr. Jyoti Kode (ACTREC) on advances in immunology

Dr. Saurabh Bandhavkar (AstraZeneca, Canada) on scientific leadership

A presentation by Haystack Analytics on precision diagnostics

Collaboration and Career Development

Interactive panel discussions, an open “Ask-Us-Anything” forum, and structured networking activities allowed participants to form meaningful connections.

The “Crafting Your Career” workshop by Dr. Siuli Mitra (IndiaBioscience) equipped young investigators with practical strategies for academic and professional success.

A Vision for the Future

RYIM Mumbai 2025 concluded with a strong message: scientific advancement is driven by curiosity, collaboration, and the courage to explore new frontiers.