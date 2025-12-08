 Purulia Chhau Dancers Mesmerise Mumbai As VIBGYOR Unveils 2026 Calendar At Chhau Porbo-2
Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
article-image

It was a privileged audience at a packed Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, who watched dancers from Purulia, West Bengal, perform the spectacular Chhau dance on Sunday evening. The performers mesmerised viewers with their electrifying display of the martial dance form, which is traditionally performed in different styles across West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

Power-Packed Performances Bring Mythology Alive

The artisans brought the stage to life with two powerful palas Sita Haran, a dramatic retelling of the abduction episode from the Ramayana, and Krishna’s Deha Tyag, portraying the final moments of Lord Krishna on earth.

The troupe from Hara Gauri Chhau Nritya Dal, comprising both dancers and musicians, presented the 40-minute acts with tremendous energy and precision. Their seamless spins, somersaults, leaps, and rapid turns showcased the high-octane spirit and intricate athleticism that has made Chhau globally renowned.

Chhau Porbo-2 and the Launch of VIBGYOR Calendar 2026

The evening, titled ‘Chhau Porbo-2’, also marked the launch of the VIBGYOR Calendar 2026, themed ‘Chhau in Mumbai Daily’.

Guests of honour Sunil Singh, APRO, Western Railways, and Sindhu Nair, founder of the All India Dance Festival – Ghungroo, unveiled the quirky and visually striking 13-month calendar, which begins from December 2025.

article-image

Blending dramatic Chhau imagery with everyday Mumbai life, the calendar creatively places mythical characters in locations like local trains, markets, and streets. Chhau Porbo-2 is part of Vibgyor’s ongoing initiative to promote and popularise this extraordinary dance form in the metropolis.

Audience Resonates With the Energy of Purulia Artists

Indranil Mukherjee from VIBGYOR, the organisation that brought the festival to Mumbai, said, “The energy in the auditorium was palpable. Seeing the raw power of the Purulia dancers combined with the creative vision of the calendar placing these mythical figures in our local trains and streets was a truly unique experience.”

