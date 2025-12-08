Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Plans Higher Fines For Construction Sites Flouting Dust-Control Rules; 95 Squads Begin Inspections

BMC to hike penalties for construction sites violating dust-control norms as winter pollution rises in Mumbai | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 08: To ensure that construction sites strictly follow 28-point pollution control guidelines, the BMC is planning to impose higher penalties on violators. Currently, the BMC can fine construction sites up to Rs 10,000.

The newly appointed Additional Municipal Commissioner, Avinash Dhakane, has directed the Environment Department to review the policy and explore the possibility of increasing the fines for offenders who fail to comply even after the initial penalty.

95 Squads Monitoring Sites as AQI Dips in Winter

It has been observed that Mumbai’s air quality deteriorates mainly during December and January. Ward-wise, 95 squads have begun inspecting construction sites to ensure compliance with dust-mitigation measures. Alongside this, both short-term and long-term pollution-control measures are being implemented.

Several vehicles parked along the roads are also contributing to pollution, as the areas beneath them remain unclean. Dhakane suggested exploring a policy that would require vehicles to be parked on alternate sides of the road on different days, allowing BMC workers to clean the roads more effectively.

Meeting Planned to Target Old Polluting Vehicles

Dhakane stated that a meeting will soon be held with Mumbai’s transport authorities and the traffic police to address the problem of old, highly polluting vehicles and to strengthen measures against air pollution.

According to civic records, between December 2 and 5, around 191 show-cause notices were issued to both private and government establishments. Under the solid waste management department’s regulations, the BMC currently levies a fine of Rs 10,000. Dhakane also said, "We will examine whether heavier penalties can be imposed on repeat offenders."

Bamboo Nurseries to Boost Green Cover

He added that they are identifying locations suitable for developing bamboo nurseries, as bamboo helps in soil retention. These plants can be grown in areas currently encroached upon, which will also help expand the city’s green cover.

