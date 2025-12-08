Navi Mumbai: Key Meet Held For ‘Sons Of The Sea’ March Demanding Airport Naming After Diba Patil

Terminal 1 - View of Overall Terminal NMIA |

A key planning meeting for the upcoming ‘Sons of the Sea – Grand Public Outcry March’, scheduled to begin on December 22, 2025, was successfully conducted on Sunday at the Shetkari Samaj Mandir in Koparkhairane.

The march, initiated by MP Suresh Mhatre, aims to demand that the Navi Mumbai International Airport be named after Loknete Diba Patil.

29 Villages Take Part in Mobilisation Efforts

Representatives from 29 villages under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction attended the session, held as part of the broader mobilisation efforts by coastal community organisations across five maritime districts.

During the meeting, organisers finalised plans for pre-meetings and village-level gatherings, ensuring structured mobilisation in every participating village.

Push for Maximum Participation From Navi Mumbai Residents

It was unanimously decided that since the three-day march will take place across Navi Mumbai, the maximum participation of protesters and volunteers from the city should be ensured to strengthen the movement.

The organisers also expressed gratitude to the Shetkari Sanghatana for providing the meeting hall free of cost.

