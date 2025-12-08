Mumbai Hit-And-Run: Tempo Driver Flees After Ramming Bike On Sion–Panvel Highway; 20-Year-Old Dies, Govandi Police Register FIR

Govandi hit-and-run: Tempo driver flees after ramming motorcycle on Sion–Panvel Highway, killing 20-year-old rider | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 08: The Govandi police have registered a case against an unidentified tempo driver who fled after ramming into a motorcycle on the Sion–Panvel Highway, leading to the death of a 20-year-old man. The accident occurred near Matoshree School in Trombay, Govandi, on the afternoon of November 28.

Victims Were Close Friends and Gym Partners

According to the FIR, complainant Bhagwat Rameshwar Sharma, 51, a resident of Gokul House, Trombay Koliwada, stated that his elder son, Shreyash, was close friends with their neighbour, 19-year-old Laxit Pralhad Rathod. The two were fitness enthusiasts and regularly visited the gym together.

Bike Hit From Behind, Both Riders Injured

On the day of the incident, around 12 p.m., Shreyash informed his father that he was heading to Chembur with Laxit on his Bullet motorcycle (MH 03 EY 3244) for some work.

While travelling along the Sion–Panvel Highway, a speeding tempo approaching from behind allegedly struck their motorcycle from the left side near Matoshree School. The impact caused the bike to crash into the road divider, leaving both riders critically injured.

Rushed to Hospital, One Succumbs During Treatment

Bystanders rushed the injured duo to Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi. Shreyash was later shifted to the Sion Hospital for advanced treatment. Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to his injuries on December 1 at 5:10 a.m.

FIR Registered; CCTV Footage Being Scanned

Following the family’s complaint, the Govandi police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The tempo driver has been accused of rash and negligent driving, causing grievous injuries, leading to death, and fleeing the scene without offering medical assistance.

Police Search for Absconding Driver

Police are examining CCTV footage and conducting further investigations to trace the absconding driver.

