Mumbai Tragedy: Mulund Pillion Rider Killed After Speeding Concrete Mixer Truck Rams Rapido Bike On Eastern Express Highway

Navghar Police investigating the Mulund accident where a concrete mixer truck hit a Rapido bike, killing a pillion rider | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 29: A 49-year-old woman riding as a pillion passenger on a Rapido (Uber) motorcycle died after a speeding concrete mixer truck rammed into the bike on the Eastern Express Highway in Mulund on November 29.

The deceased has been identified as Shubhangi Surendra Magare. The Navghar police have registered a case and initiated further investigation against the truck driver, Jawahir Bashraj Yadav, 40.

Police Personnel Witness the Accident

According to the FIR, Woman Police Constable Poonam Satpute, attached to the Kanjurmarg Traffic Division, was on duty at Airoli Junction along with Police Constable Anil Kokate and Traffic Warden Manisha Ghotilkar.

Around 11 a.m., while they were regulating traffic near the Salink Road–Mulund Goregaon Link Road junction, the Ashok Leyland bulk mixer truck (MH 43 BG 6282) approached the spot at high speed.

Rash Driving Leads to Tragedy

Police said the driver was operating the vehicle in a rash, negligent and dangerous manner when he struck the motorcycle (MH 03 EM 4233) from behind. The impact threw the motorcycle rider, Ganesh Vishram Madhav, 25, a Rapido driver, and passenger Shubhangi Magare several metres onto the road.

Victims Rushed to Hospital

Bystanders immediately alerted the Navghar Police, who rushed both injured victims to Fortis Hospital in Mulund (West). Magare succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Madhav is undergoing medical care.

Accused Driver Identified

During the probe, police identified the truck driver as Jawahir Bashraj Yadav, a resident of Mohagaon, Navi Mumbai. Magare had reportedly booked the Rapido ride from Sunrup Apartment and was travelling to Matunga for work when the fatal accident occurred.

Also Watch:

Case Registered; Probe Continues

The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/