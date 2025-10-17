Mumbai Flood Mitigation: Mahul Pumping Station Cost Escalates To ₹605 Crore Due To Land Acquisition Delays

Mahul pumping station project sees cost rise to Rs 605 crore amid land acquisition delays | Representational Image

Mumbai: Prolonged delays in land acquisition for the Mahul pumping station have resulted in a cost escalation of Rs 202 crores. Initially estimated at Rs 403 crores, the project's revised cost has now soared to Rs 605.28 crores.

The Mahul pumping station is one of the eight pumping stations recommended as part of the flood-mitigation measures proposed by the Chitale Committee following the devastating 2005 Mumbai floods.

Status of Other Flood-Mitigation Pumping Stations

As per the Chitale Committee’s recommendations, the Irla pumping station in Juhu was the first to be commissioned in 2010, followed by the Haji Ali, Cleveland, Lovegrove (Worli), Reay Road–Britannia, and Gajdharbandh (Khar Danda) pumping stations.

Land Acquisition Challenges at Mahul

However, the BMC has continued to face persistent challenges in acquiring land for two critical projects — the Mahul and Mogra pumping stations. Despite repeated efforts, the BMC faced setbacks in acquiring 6.17 acres of land at Wadala for the pumping station, due to delayed coordination with the Salt Commissioner, who controls much of the required land, civic sources said.

Negotiations Underway With Landowners

"At present, the land is being used for salt production by M/s Hormuz Salt Works, and therefore remains under their possession. To acquire this land, the BMC has initiated negotiations with them. The process of providing compensation to both the land occupants and the Salt Commissioner has already begun, and we expect to take possession of the land shortly," said a senior civic official. The contract for the project has been awarded to M/s Laxmi-Avighna-Villo (JV).

Revised Project Cost and Scope

The firm had initially quoted Rs 462 crore, which was 10.93% higher than the BMC's estimated cost. Since the quote was first submitted in 2018, it has been revised to reflect current rates and taxes. The updated cost of the pumping station now stands at Rs 605 crore.

"The revised estimate also includes seven years of maintenance, higher fuel costs, and additional pumps," said a senior civic official.

Also Watch:

Importance of Mahul Pumping Station in Flood Control

The Mahul pumping station is expected to reduce waterlogging in low-lying areas such as Kurla, Sion, Matunga, and Chembur. During high tide, floodgates are closed to prevent seawater from entering the city. Pumping stations like Mahul play a crucial role by pumping stormwater from the drains and discharging it into the sea.

