FPJ IMPACT: TMC Directs Thane's Upscale Township To Add More Feeding Zones And Constitute An Animal Welfare Committee To Bring End To Residents' Disputes

TMC directs Lodha Amara township to add two animal feeding spots to reduce conflicts | File Photo

Mumbai: Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has directed Thane’s upscale Lodha Amara township to add two feeding spots after The Free Press Journal’s report of growing disputes among the residents over feeding of community animals. The civic body has also directed the township’s administration to sensitise the residents over treatment of animals and feeders.

Previous Conflicts Between Feeders and Residents

On September 10, The Free Press Journal reported that Lodha Amara, spread over 50 acres, was witnessing intense stand-off between 22 animal feeders and over 600 of their neighbours over their differences in opinion for feeding the strays. Many of the female feeders had also filed a police complaint against a few residents for recording them while feeding and sharing it on a WhatsApp group inciting harassment.

TMC Survey and Recommendations

Taking cognizance of the report, TMC’s veterinary department and government-appointed animal welfare officers visited the society on October 8. The team observed that an animal welfare committee is not yet functional in the society as per law to prevent human-animal conflict and tensions were repeatedly arising in the township due to non-compliance with the earlier instructions.

Notice Issued to Township Administration

On Monday, the civic body’s veterinary officer issued a notice to Lodha Amara’s township directing animal friends to cooperate with the animal birth control program, conduct sensitisation programs for the residents and establish a mechanism to constitute an animal welfare committee to look into the complaints at the level of the housing complex.

Addition of Two New Feeding Spots

It also accepted the need for more feeding spots in the township to avoid conflicts and maintain an intelligent feeding system. It has directed the township’s administrator to add two new feeding spots, taking the total number of spots to five, at the treatment plant near gate no. 4 and at a low footfall area in the parking building.

Coordination With Feeders and Society Administration Required

“The locations should be determined in coordination with local feeders and developer representatives while the suggested committee should be functional as soon as possible,” read the letter signed by Dr. Kshama Shirodkar, veterinary officer with TMC. It also directed the society to submit a report of the action taken along with photographic documents of the locations to be submitted within seven days.

Animal Rights Experts Stress Immediate Civic Action

Roshan Pathak, animal rights advisor with Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation, which assisted the feeders in pursuing the legal battle, said, “There are numerous societies like this where feeders are harassed by society members and administrators. Strict measures ought to be implemented against such a society. The majority of the time, harassment concerns are related to feeding difficulties since civic authorities do not handle these situations immediately, which leads to harassment of feeders.”

