22 Feeders Stand Against 600 Residents Over Feeding Stray Dogs Amid Lack Of Feeding Spots In Thane's Upscale Township

A pack of around 60 dogs has caused an intense stand-off between 22 animal feeders and over 600 of their neighbours in Thane’s upscale township over the differences in opinion for feeding the strays in a society ill-equipped for such communal responsibility. The feeders, most of which are women, have also filed a police complaint against a few residents for recording them while feeding and sharing it on a WhatsApp group inciting harassment.

Harassment and Police Complaints

A conflict simmering beneath calm composure and manicured lawns of the sprawling Lodha Amara, spread over 50 acres in Thane’s Kolshet Road, has erupted into full view. A determined group of 22 animal feeders have found themselves pitted against more than 600 of their neighbours, sparking a confrontation over feeding stray dogs in the huge society which has been allowed only one feeding zone by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Feeding and Animal Care Efforts

The feeders have alleged that their neighbours have been opposing the feeding of stray dogs in the township and planning to illegally relocate the community animals. The feeders, most of which are women, have alleged that the residents have created a WhatsApp group named ‘Fight Against Stray Dogs’, which has now been changed to ‘Safety for Amara Residents’, with more than 600 members and share videos of women feeders with the dogs and inciting harassment against them.

Neetu Pande, one of the active dog feeders, who has carried out extensive vaccination of the strays, said, “I was confronted while feeding in a low-traffic area, as prescribed by law. Despite this, an individual cornered me, verbally abused me and forcibly confiscated my feeding containers before discarding them. I believe that multiple feeding spots are a must to reduce conflicts and ensure the safety of both feeders and residents.”

The feeders filed a police complaint, dated September 1, seeking registration of a first information report against the group’s admin and two active members for insulting the modesty of women and animal cruelty. A cybercrime complaint has also been filed on August 31 by the feeders against the three residents accusing them of inciting mob behaviour and violence against women.

“Our videos are recorded without our knowledge and shared on the said WhatsApp group. When we step down in the society next morning, people’s stares tell us that our video has been shared last night. It is scary as we never know when someone with a violent tendency assaults us, while all we are doing is feeding the voiceless animals,” said one of the female feeders, who did not wish to be named.

According to the feeders, the dispute dates back to several years since a few residents started feeding the strays in the township. These feeders have also been spending money from their pockets to vaccinate and sterilise the animals from private veterinarians. While TMC allowed two additional feeding zones after the recent Supreme Court judgement in August about stray dogs, they claimed that the number is still inadequate against their demand of five spots. In the past, several society members have written to the developer and the local corporator opposing the feeding spot and alleging that the animals have been causing trouble to them.

Failed Communication Attempts

Feeders alleged that multiple attempts to solve the dispute with help of communication have failed. Earlier this year, the feeders’ group had organised an awareness session on human-animal co-existence along with an animal welfare officer and a dog behaviourist but it was boycotted by the people who opposed stray feeding in the township, furthering the divide.

Support from Animal Welfare Groups

However, the feeders decided to take legal action against these residents after the instances started occurring more frequently. Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation also wrote to the animal welfare board of India and Thane’s police commissioner requesting immediate legal action against the accused residents, stop harassment of feeders and prevent any attempts to illegally relocate community animals from the township.

Roshan Pathak, animal rights advisor at PAL Foundation, said, “The dispute has erupted due to TMC’s failure of providing adequate feeding spots in the society. While it has made provision for five feeding spots, it has designated only three spots until now. It is only because of the inefficient TMC officials that the feeders are being harassed. We will ensure that strict action is taken against such officials and will also pursue it legally, if required.”

Court Precedents Reinforce Rights

Notably, the Bombay High Court in the past has consistently upheld the legal right of citizens to feed stray animals in designated areas, affirming this right under the Animal Birth Control Rules. The court has also ruled that resident welfare associations and housing societies cannot obstruct this right and must not penalise feeders. In a 2025 ruling, the court had ordered a suburban housing society to remove security personnel hired to prevent stray dog feeding, reinforcing the need for designated feeding spots and prohibiting the use of force.

