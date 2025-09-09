Thane News: Ceiling Collapses At Judge's Residence In Kopri, Case Registered Against PWD Officials | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A criminal case has been registered against Public Works Department (PWD) officials after a portion of the ceiling collapsed at the official residence of an Industrial Court judge in the Bara Bangla government colony, Kopri, Thane, on Sunday.

According to police, the judge’s family had repeatedly complained to the PWD about urgent repair needs in the ageing government quarters. However, key maintenance work was left unattended.

The FIR stated that on September 7, at around 4.45 pm, a loud crash was heard from the bedroom of the judge’s residence. The judge’s spouse found that a section of the ceiling slab had collapsed, leaving cement debris scattered across the room. Fortunately, no one was inside at the time, averting a serious accident.

Following the incident, the judge’s spouse lodged a complaint at Kopri Police Station, alleging that PWD officials ignored several requests for critical repairs. The complaint said that the department’s negligence had endangered the safety of the family and other judicial officers living in the colony, a police official confirmed.

Police have registered a case against the responsible PWD officials under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, for endangering life or personal safety. An investigation is underway, said a police officer.

Officials added that the residence was allotted to the judge and their family in 2023. While some minor maintenance work had been carried out earlier, several key repairs remained pending despite repeated reminders from the occupants.

Similar Incident

An elderly woman died and her daughter-in-law sustained severe injuries when part of a building collapsed and landed on them as they walked on a road in Maharashtra's Thane district early Tuesday, officials reported.

The event took place just after midnight at 12:36 am in the D-wing structure of Lucky Compound in Daulat Nagar, according to Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell. In 2013, a building in the Lucky Compound also fell, resulting in 74 fatalities.