 Thane News: Concerns Raised Over Navratri Pandal Construction At Tembhi Naka Chowk Causing Traffic Delays
Construction of a pavilion for the Navratri festival at Tembhi Naka Chowk in Thane began today, causing traffic congestion. Expected disruptions will last two weeks, with peak congestion at night, affecting nearby institutions.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
Thane News: Concerns Raised Over Navratri Padal Construction At Tembhi Naka Chowk Causing Traffic Delays

Thane: The construction of a pavilion for the Navratri festival at Tembhinaka Chowk in Thane commenced today, causing significant traffic congestion. Although the Ghatsthapana is scheduled for September 22, the pavilion work will take approximately two weeks. The area, home to Thane Court, District Collector's Office, and several schools and colleges, is expected to experience disruptions. Congestion is anticipated to peak during nighttime.

The Shri Jai Ambe Mata Public Navratri Festival, initiated by late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, continues to be celebrated at Tembhinaka, which has seen increased urbanisation over time, necessitating the erection of an elaborate pavilion for the event.

Citizens from Thane, Mumbai, suburbs and various districts come to Tembhinaka for this festival to have darshan of the goddess. Due to this, this area takes on the form of a fair. Since Ghatsthapana is on September 22 this year, the work of erecting a pavilion here has been undertaken by the board from today. Therefore, the road open for traffic from Tembhinaka Chowk towards Court Naka has been closed.

A few meters away from Tembhinaka are the Thane Court, Thane District Collector's Office and other government offices. Therefore, citizens from various parts of Thane district come here for work. Schools and colleges are also a few meters away from this area. Therefore, school buses also ply from here.

This road is also important for passengers and drivers traveling towards Thane Railway Station. But now that Tembhinaka Chowk is closed, the possibility of traffic jams is being expressed at Charai, Court Naka, Anand Ashram Road. Although the festival lasts for 11 days, the time required to erect the pavilion and remove the pavilion after Dussehra means that citizens are likely to be stuck in a jam for at least a month.

When the traffic police was asked about this, they said that temporary traffic changes have been implemented here. They clarified that traffic at Tembhinaka Chowk has been diverted to an alternative route.

