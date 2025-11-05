Mumbai News: BMC To Install CCTV Cameras In Municipal Parks And Playgrounds To Curb Vandalism And Boost Safety

BMC to launch a pilot project installing CCTV cameras in Mumbai’s gardens and playgrounds to enhance public security | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: Mumbai’s municipal gardens and playgrounds are set to come under CCTV surveillance to improve public safety and protect property. The BMC’s Garden Department will begin the initiative with a pilot project in select parks and playgrounds across the city. These public spaces play a vital role in providing recreation for residents amid the city’s dense urban landscape.

Security and Maintenance Challenges

The city has over 300 recreation grounds and around 400 playgrounds, yet many are poorly maintained and lack basic infrastructure. Vandalism and theft are common, further deteriorating these facilities. Poor lighting after dark leaves visitors vulnerable, particularly in the evenings when most people visit.

Caretakers and some private security personnel are deployed in certain areas, but their presence alone has not fully addressed safety concerns.

Police Recommendation and BMC Action

The Mumbai Police recently recommended the installation of CCTV cameras along with proper lighting to enhance security. Acting on this advice, the Garden Department has decided to implement both measures on a trial basis. The BMC is currently conducting a study to assess the feasibility of the plan, said a senior civic official.

Also Watch:

Read Also BMC To Introduce SEEK Programme In Civic Schools To Build Future-Ready Students

Enhanced Surveillance for Public Safety

"The CCTV footage will help law enforcement investigate and prevent crimes in these public areas, making parks and playgrounds safer for everyone," he added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/