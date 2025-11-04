 BMC To Introduce SEEK Programme In Civic Schools To Build Future-Ready Students
Updated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to introduce the Social Emotional and Ecological Knowledge (SEEK) programme in civic-run schools in collaboration with a social enterprise.

Through this partnership, Rangeet, a social enterprise focused on life skills and wellbeing, is expecting to gradually integrate SEEK into the network of over 1,100 BMC schools, which serve more than 3 lakh students across Mumbai, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

"The BMC is committed to building a stronger, future-ready Mumbai, and this begins with our children. Through Rangeet's SEEK curriculum, we're enabling our students to develop future-ready skills such as empathy, confidence, critical thinking, digital citizenship, and responsibility.

"These qualities define strong learners and better Mumbaikars," said Dr Prachi Jambhekar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Education), BMC.

Aligned with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023, SEEK nurtures knowledge, voice and agency around mental, emotional and physical wellbeing, mindful and safe digital practices, societal equity and the climate crisis.

article-image

The initiative is set to reach over 28,000 students across Mumbai in 2025.

"We are honoured to partner with the BMC in this visionary initiative and are grateful for the strong support from Nirlon Ltd, Pratham, and ILF. SEEK is about empowering children to think, feel, and act with awareness of themselves, others, and the planet", said Simran Mulchandani, CEO and Co-founder, Rangeet.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

