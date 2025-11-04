BMC Elections 2025: Maharashtra Local Body Poll Schedule Expected Today | File Photo

After months of speculation, the much-awaited elections for Maharashtra’s local bodies, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are expected to be announced today. The State Election Commission (SEC) has scheduled a press conference this afternoon, where officials are likely to unveil the detailed polling schedule for municipal corporations, councils, nagar panchayats, zilla parishads, and panchayat samitis across the state.

State Election Commissioner to Address Media

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare will address the media later today and is expected to make a formal declaration regarding the civic poll dates. Sources indicate that once the announcement is made, the Model Code of Conduct will immediately come into effect, marking the official start of the election process.

Officials in the Election Commission have reportedly completed most of the groundwork, ensuring that the election machinery can be set in motion seamlessly after the notification is issued.

Elections Likely to Be Held in Three Phases

The SEC plans to conduct the local body elections in three distinct phases. The first phase is expected to cover 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats, with polling likely to be held by late November.

The second phase, to be announced within three weeks of the first, will include zilla parishads and panchayat samitis. The final and most crucial phase will feature elections for major municipal corporations such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane, and Nashik.

Polls Must Be Completed Before January 2026

As directed by the Supreme Court, all pending local body elections must be completed before January 31, 2026. This directive has placed the SEC under pressure to expedite the process and ensure timely completion of polls across the state.

This election cycle will be one of the most extensive civic exercises in recent years, covering 289 municipal councils, 32 zilla parishads, 331 panchayat samitis, and 29 municipal corporations.

High-Stakes Battle for Maharashtra’s Political Future

The upcoming civic polls will serve as a key political test for all major parties in Maharashtra, including the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT). The results are expected to shape the political narrative leading up to the 2026 Assembly elections, setting the tone for alliances and rivalries in the state’s power corridors.