Maharashtra Local Body Polls 2025: MCC Comes Into Effect, BMC Polls Date Announcement Expected In December

Mumbai: Elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats in Maharashtra will take place on December 2 and votes will be counted on December 3, the state election commission (SEC) said, announcing the poll schedule for local bodies elections on Tuesday.

Election dates for the most-anticipated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal corporations will be announced in the next phase. The announcement is expected in December, after the polls for all municipal councils and nagar panchayats conclude.

Model Code of Conduct Comes Into Effect

“The results for all municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be published in the government gazette on December 10,” state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare said. “All local bodies elections will be concluded before 31 January, 2026 as per the Supreme Court directives. The first phase does not include the 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC,” Waghmare said.

With the announcement of the poll schedule, the model code of conduct has come into force from Tuesday, November 4, in the respective municipal councils and nagar panchayats. It will remain effective until the election process is completed, prohibiting any policy decisions or announcements that may influence voters.

राज्यातील २४६ #नगरपरिषदा व ४२ नगरपंचायतींच्या (एकूण २८८) सदस्यपदासाठी आणि थेट अध्यक्षपदाच्या सार्वत्रिक निवडणुकांकरिता २ डिसेंबर २०२५ रोजी मतदान; तर ३ डिसेंबर २०२५ रोजी मतमोजणी होणार आहेत.या सर्व नगरपरिषदा व नगरपंचायतींच्या कार्यक्षेत्रात आजपासून आचारसंहिता लागू झाल्याची घोषणा… pic.twitter.com/LlfxqqCEiZ — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) November 4, 2025

Division-Wise Poll Distribution and Seat Details

Division-wise, the number of municipal councils and nagar panchayats going to polls include: 17 from Konkan division, 49 from Nashik, 60 from Pune, 52 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 45 from Amravati and 55 from Nagpur.

The municipal councils in Maharashtra have 20 to 75 members each and nagar panchayats has up to 17 members each. Elections will be held on a total of 6,859 seats, of which 3,492 seats are reserved for women, 895 for Scheduled Castes, 338 for Scheduled Tribes, and 1,821 for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Over 1.07 Crore Voters and 13,355 Polling Stations

“The SEC has adopted the voter list with the cut-off deadline of July 1, 2025. We have asked election commission of India for the voter roll up to October 15. If we get the updated list, extension of the cut-off date will be considered,” Waghmare said. The number of eligible voters as per the July 31 cut-off list is 1.7 crore, including 53,79,931 men, 53,22,870 women, and 775 others.

There will be 13,355 polling centres, and the total number of wards is 3,820. There will be around 13,335 polling booths, and 13,726 EVMs have been arranged for conducting the polls.

Nomination Process and Online Portals for Candidates and Voters

As per the schedule, filing of nominations will start from November 10, the last date will be November 17, and scrutiny will be done on November 18. “The SEC has launched a dedicated website https://mahasecelec.in for online submission of nomination forms and affidavits, while another portal https://mahasecvoterlist.in will allow voters to check their names and polling stations,” Waghmare said.

Important Election Dates

. Filing of nominations begins on 10 November 2025.

. Last date for filing nomination papers is 17th November 2025.

. Scrutiny of nomination papers 18 November 2025

. Last date for withdrawal of nomination papers in non-appealable places is 21st November 2025.

. Last date for withdrawal of nomination papers in the place of appeal is 25th November 2025.

. Voting Day 02 December 2025

. Counting Day 03 December 2025

Total Voters and Polling Stations

. Male voters- 53,79,931

. Women voters- 53,22,870

. Other voters- 775

. Total voters- 1,07,03,576

. Total polling stations- about 13,355

Total seats and reserved seats

. Municipal councils where elections are being held - 246

. Nagar Panchayats where elections are being held - 42

. Total Wards- 3,820

. Total seats- 6,859

. Seats for women- 3,492

. Seats for Scheduled Castes- 895

. Seats for Scheduled Tribes- 338

. Seats for Other Backward Classes- 1,821

District and division wise number of Municipal Councils/Nagar Panchayats-

. 17 from Konkan

. 49 from Nashik

. 60 from Pune

. 52 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

. 45 from Amravati

. 55 from Nagpur

