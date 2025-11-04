Maharashtra SEC Announces First Phase Of Local Body Polls: When Will Elections For Nagar Panchayats & Nagar Parishads In Pune, Nashik & Marathwada Be Held?

Representative Photo | -

Pune: The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has announced key dates and measures for the first phase of Local Bodies Elections elections across Maharashtra on Tuesday through a press conference held by State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare in Mumbai.

The state will see elections for 246 Nagar Parishads and 42 Nagar Panchayats in this initial phase. Notably, the Pune Division will have a total of 60 Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections in this first phase. Meanwhile, the Nashik Division has 49, and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division (Marathwada) has 52 such bodies.

The polling for the first phase is scheduled for 2nd December, and the results will be announced on 3rd December 2025. Eligibility for voting is determined by a voter list cut-off date of 1st July 2025.

Enhanced Digital Access and Voter Information

To improve transparency and voter convenience, the SEC is rolling out a new mobile app and leveraging its State Commission website. Through these digital platforms, voters will be able to easily find their personal information and their specific ward details. SEC will also provide comprehensive information about all candidates, which will include the affidavit they have submitted to the SEC.

Tackling Duplicate Voting & Ensuring Clean Rolls

The SEC has introduced specific provisions to deal with the issue of duplicate voters (Dubar Matdar), who are registered in multiple places. Maharashtra Election Commissioner Waghmare said, “Such voters will be marked with a double star on the voters' list. They will be strictly allowed to vote at only one place. SEC personnel will be deployed to contact these voters to ascertain their preference.”

The SEC further stated that if these individuals do not comply with the instructions, they will not be allowed to vote. When asked about questions raised by opposition parties, Waghmare stressed that it does not work under any pressure and receives the list from the Election Commission of India (ECI). He also confirmed that it is actively taking action to rectify errors like duplicate entries and clerical mistakes. Rectifications have also been made for names that were present in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly voter list but were missing from the local body list. “We will ensure an accurate final voters list,” said Waghmare.

Code of Conduct and Polling Centre Rules

In line with the Code of Conduct (Achar Sanhita), strict preventive orders have been issued. Orders in it have been given to the police to prevent the distribution of liquor and money to illegally influence voters. The SEC intends to place a special focus on monitoring financial institutions to curb illegal practices. Regarding mobile phones at the polling centres, voters can take their mobile phones inside the premises, but they will not be allowed to use them while actually casting their vote. The final decision on allowing or restricting mobile usage in specific areas within the centre premises will rest with the election returning officer.