 Filmmaker Anand Patwardhan Honoured With Dr Asghar Ali Engineer Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award 2024
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Manfred Werner

Filmmaker and activist Anand Patwardhan has been awarded the Dr Asghar Ali Engineer Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award 2024.

The Centre for the Study of Society and Secularism, which gives the award, said that Patwardhan was given the honour in recognition of his 'unwavering commitment to truth, justice, and secular values through the power of documentary cinema'. Anand Patwardhan's fearless storytelling continues to inspire generations to stand for peace, equality, and humanity, said Irfan Engineer of CSSS.

The award has been instituted in memory of late Asghar Ali Engineer, writer and social activist, who led the Dawoodi Bohra reform movement to create a democratically elected administration to govern the sect's religious affairs. 

