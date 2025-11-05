 Maharashtra Cabinet Allots Bandra Plot To Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam For Devotee Facilities
Maharashtra Cabinet Allots Bandra Plot To Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam For Devotee Facilities

The state cabinet, in its meeting on Tuesday, decided to allot a 395 sq mtr plot to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in Bandra East. The state had allotted a 648 sq mtr plot in 2019 on the opposite side of the newly approved plot.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 01:31 AM IST
article-image
The Maharashtra government allots Bandra East plot to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam for parking, offices and devotee amenities | Wikipedia

Lease for 30 Years at ₹1 Per Year

The plot has been allotted for a period of 30 years with an annual lease rent of one rupee per year. The TTD wanted it for the parking, information centre, facilities for the devotees and offices. Interestingly, the plot was reserved for government offices earlier. Even the previously allotted plot was reserved for the police station.

Furnished Space for District Collector

The TTD has been directed to hand over a 2,000 sq ft furnished space at its new plot to the Mumbai Suburban District Collector. The state cabinet has decided to allot the furnished area to the Collector.

TTD Also Allotted Land in Navi Mumbai

Another huge plot has already been allotted to the TTD at Ulve in Navi Mumbai for the construction of a temple.

