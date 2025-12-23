Mumbai: VHP Workers Detained For Holding Protest Against Mob Lynching Of Dipu Das In Bangladesh | WATCH

Mumbai: The Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday, December 23, were detained by the Mumbai police as they were holding a protest in Cuffe Parade, over the atrocities against Hindus and the mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. The protest was staged against the recent mob lynching and killing of Dipu Chandra Das.

Not just Mumbai, the protest was also held in Delhi, Kolkata. In Delhi, VHP and Bajrang Dal workers were detained for holding a protest near the Bangladesh High Commission. Hundreds of supporters of the VHP and the Bajrang Dal broke barricades and clashed with police near the fortified Bangladesh High Commission.

In Kolkata, supporters tried to march to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission and also clashed with the police when they were stopped by the personnel in uniform. Moreover, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association protested the lynching and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to either bring Hindus to India or ensure their protection there.

What Happened In Bangladesh?

The 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in a mob lynching over blasphemy accusations by a Muslim coworker at his factory in Mymensingh. The mob on the night of December 18 killed Das and then hung his body from a tree and set it on fire over allegations of insulting Islam.

