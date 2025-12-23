Work On New Suburban Railway Station Between Thane And Mulund To Begin Soon: MP Naresh Mhaske

Thane, Dec 23: There is very happy and reassuring news for the lakhs of railway passengers travelling between Thane and Mulund. The way for the new suburban railway station, which had been pending for many years, is now finally clear.

Thane MP Naresh Mhaske has given information about this important decision through a Facebook post, which will now make the journey of passengers in the Thane and Mulund area more comfortable. This new station is planned to come up in the Kopri area in Thane West.

What is the decision?

The issue of the new railway station between Thane and Mulund was pending only due to a lack of funds. The work was sanctioned under the Smart City Mission and almost 60 per cent of the work was also completed. However, the project cost, which was initially ₹120 crore, has now increased to over ₹245 crore.

Since the Smart City Mission was set to expire in March 2025, a big question arose as to where the additional funds would come from. However, the central government has now taken a major decision and clarified that the entire cost of the project will be borne by the railway administration.

Meeting with Central Railway Minister

For this project, MP Naresh Mhaske and Shiv Sena group leader in the Lok Sabha, MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, had consistently followed up. Along with raising their voices in Parliament, they had met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in person and requested that this issue be resolved.

To ensure that work does not stop due to a lack of coordination between the Railway Ministry and other agencies, they had also presented an insistent stance in the Railway Advisory Committee meeting. Finally, these efforts have succeeded, and the Railway Minister has given a positive response.

Question raised in winter session

During the winter session, MPs Mhaske and Shinde met the Railway Minister once again. After that, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav himself called Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and assured him that all the work on this project would be started immediately.

Due to this decision, it is expected that the work on the new station will now be completed quickly. After this new station becomes operational, the load on passengers at Thane and Mulund stations will be greatly reduced.

MP Naresh Mhaske on new railway station

Speaking about the new railway station, MP Naresh Mhaske said, “The sharp increase in project cost made it difficult for Thane Smart City Projects to bear the financial burden, raising concerns over the project’s completion. I repeatedly raised this issue in Parliament, including during the recent winter session. Although the Railway Minister had agreed earlier, coordination issues delayed the commencement of work. Now, with the Railway Minister assuring support and the Railways bearing the cost, I am hopeful the project will be completed soon, providing major relief to passengers at Thane and Mulund stations.”

Also Watch:

A new route for development

The new suburban railway station being built between Thane and Mulund will not only facilitate passengers but will also be a symbol of development in this area. This will save citizens’ travel time and give a new direction to the city’s transport system. Thane residents are happy as a long-standing demand is being fulfilled..

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/