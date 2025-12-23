 Palghar News: 'Fishermen Survey Crucial For Fair Decisions On Vadhavan Port Project,' Says District Collector Indu Rani Jakhar
Palghar Collector Indu Rani Jakhar has called for a comprehensive social and livelihood survey of fishermen affected by the proposed Vadhavan Port, stressing that accurate data is essential for fair policy decisions, impact assessment and rehabilitation planning.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
Palghar District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar chairs a meeting on conducting a comprehensive fishermen survey for the proposed Vadhavan Port project | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 23: Palghar District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar has emphasised the need for a comprehensive social, economic and livelihood survey of fishermen in the proposed Vadhavan Port area, stating that such an assessment is essential for informed and fair policy decisions.

Meeting Held To Finalise Survey Scope And Methodology

A meeting chaired by Dr Jakhar was held at the District Collector’s office to discuss the scope, importance and methodology of conducting a scientific survey of fishermen likely to be affected by the proposed Vadhavan Port project. The discussion focused on ensuring that the actual living conditions, rights and livelihood concerns of fishermen are accurately documented.

Officials And Fishermen’s Representatives Participate

Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, Sub-Divisional Officers Tejas Chavan and Mahesh Sagar, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) consultant Rajeev Sinha, the Assistant Commissioner of Fisheries (Thane–Palghar), officials from various departments, and representatives of fishermen’s organisations and cooperatives from the affected areas were present at the meeting.

Survey To Assess Impact And Guide Rehabilitation Measures

Addressing the gathering, Dr Jakhar said the survey would play a vital role in assessing the social and economic impact of the port project on fishermen and would help guide future policy and rehabilitation measures. “A precise understanding of the fishermen’s current situation and the potential impact on their livelihoods is critical for balanced decision-making,” she said.

JNPA Presents Preliminary Findings And Process

Officials from the JNPA presented details of the preliminary survey and outlined the proposed survey process. Representatives of fishermen’s organisations actively participated in the discussion, offering suggestions on survey methods and policy frameworks.

Also Watch:

