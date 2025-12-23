 Palghar Crime: 27-Year-Old Worker Arrested For Killing Colleague Over Dispute In Vasai; Body Dumped In Company Water Tank
A 27-year-old worker, Asaram Rakesh, was arrested in Palghar, Maharashtra, for allegedly killing his colleague, Rakesh Singh, after a dispute. The accused attacked Singh with an iron rod and dumped his body in a water tank on the company premises. Co-workers alerted the police, who recovered the body. A case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita is under investigation.

Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Representative Image

Palghar: A 27-year-old worker has been arrested for allegedly killing his colleague and dumping his body in the water tank on the premises of a company in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Asaram Rakesh, was nabbed within hours of the incident that occurred at an industrial estate in the Vasai area on Monday, an official said.

He said that the accused had a dispute with his colleague, Rakesh Singh, and allegedly attacked him with an iron rod on his head and dumped his body in a water tank on the company premises.

Their co-workers found out about the attack and alerted the victim's kin and the police, following which the body was fished out and sent for post-mortem, the official said.

A case was registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway, he said.

