Palghar Fishermen In Pakistan Jails: Delegation Meets EAM S Jaishankar Seeking Release Of 200 Detained Indians

A delegation of fishermen and activists meets External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi seeking the release of Indian fishermen detained in Pakistan | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 23: A delegation representing the fishing community met External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on Tuesday, urging the Union government to make special efforts to secure the release and repatriation of around 200 Indian fishermen currently lodged in Pakistani prisons.

Reference To India–Pakistan Consular Agreement

The delegation pointed out that the fishermen continue to languish in jails despite provisions under the India–Pakistan Agreement on Consular Access, 2008.

Citing Section 5 of the agreement, the delegation noted that both governments are required to release and repatriate detained persons within one month of confirmation of their national status and completion of sentences.

“Both governments agree to release and repatriate persons within one month of confirmation of their national status and completion of sentences,” the agreement states.

19 Fishermen From Palghar Among Detainees

Among the 200 detained fishermen, 19 are from Palghar district in Maharashtra, the delegation informed the minister. Members of the fishing community, including women whose husbands and sons have been incarcerated for several years, described the severe emotional and financial hardship faced by their families. Several women broke down while narrating how their lives have been upended due to the prolonged detention of their loved ones.

Concerns Over Health And Wellbeing

The delegation also raised serious concerns about the health and wellbeing of the detained fishermen, stating that many of them are unwell and in need of urgent attention. “We request you to kindly look into this matter and take necessary steps to secure their release and repatriation,” the representation submitted to the minister read.

Activists And MP Highlight Long Detention

Journalist and fishermen’s rights activist Jatin Desai, who has been working on the issue for years, was part of the delegation along with Diu–Daman Member of Parliament Umesh Patel.

Desai informed the minister that nearly 170 of the 200 fishermen have already completed their sentences, and their Indian nationality has been officially verified. He added that many of them have been detained for the past three to three-and-a-half years despite fulfilling all legal requirements.

Also Watch:

EAM Assures Action On Repatriation

Responding to the concerns, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar assured the delegation that the government has been consistently pursuing the matter with Pakistani authorities and would intensify efforts to ensure the fishermen’s early release.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/