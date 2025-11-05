Mumbai Crime: 4 Family Members Arrested For Killing 43-Year-Old Taxi Driver After Dispute Over Food In Sakinaka

Four taxi drivers arrested in Sakinaka for allegedly killing their roommate after a quarrel over food | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Sakinaka police on Tuesday arrested four family members for allegedly murdering a 43-year-old taxi driver, following a petty dispute. The incident took place on November 3 at Ekta Society, Jatimari, Kurla-Andheri Road, Sakinaka.

Victim Lived With Accused

According to the police, the victim, Mohammad Javed Asiq Ali Khan, lived with the accused – all taxi drivers from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh – in a rented room in Sakinaka. The altercation began when Khan failed to bring food on his turn, which angered his roommates.

When they confronted him, an argument broke out and the accused allegedly assaulted him with their hands, legs, and a bamboo stick, causing serious head and facial injuries.

Victim Declared Dead at Hospital

Khan managed to call his nephew, Abdul Qadir, who took him first to a private hospital and then to Bhabha Hospital, Kurla, where he was declared dead before admission.

Police registered a murder case based on Qadir’s complaint and arrested all four accused, identified as Mohammad Sahebaj Khan, 21, Jamal Hussain Khan, 42, Sajjad Hussain Khan, 42, and Mohammad Arif Hussain Khan, 32 – all related to each other. The court has remanded them in police custody till November 8.

